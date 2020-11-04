Priscilla Presley and Rob Lowe lend their voices to award-winning director's documentary for Dream Foundation fall celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, in place of its usual fundraising event, Dream Foundation is inviting people to bid, buy and give to help make the final Dreams of terminally-ill adults and their families come true as part of "Magical Moments," a celebration of Dreams. Magical Moments also includes an advanced private screening of "Language of Dreams," a short documentary by award-winning director, Peter Sasowsky.

Everyone is invited to bid on any of over 30 items in the Magical Moments online auction, live November 2-17. The auction offers luxury travel experiences including a three-night stay at the sumptuous Hotel Le Toiny, nestled on a hillside with breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea, with airfare courtesy of American Airlines and Tradewind Aviation. It also features a four night stay in an ocean view room at the elegant Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea with first-class airfare from Alaska Airlines. Bidders can also bid on "A Donald Robertson Original," acrylic on cardboard artwork by pop artist Donald Robertson, whose painting "Magical Thinking" was the inspiration behind Magical Moments. "A Donald Robertson Original" arrives in a custom linen presentation box, featuring Robertson's famous "lips" image. The auction also features custom jewelry, wellness packages, and one of-a-kind small group experiences.

Supporters can also buy swag from the Magical Moments swag store, where sales from t-shirts and totes featuring Donald Robertson's painting Magical Thinking, along with Magical Moments face masks, also help make Dreams come true.

Magical Moments also features an online advanced private screening of "Language of Dreams," a film by award-winning director, Peter Sasowsky. The film explores the lasting impact of Dreams on everyone they touch and features many voices, including those of Dream Foundation Ambassadors Priscilla Presley and actor Rob Lowe and Broadway star Teal Wicks, along with heartfelt personal accounts from the families of Dream recipients and people who help make Dreams come true. The film is a celebration of life itself, what it means to be human and the redeeming power of supporting each other through difficult times. "Language of Dreams" will screen on Sunday, November 15th at 5PM pst/8PM est. The advanced private screening is free to view but viewers must register to watch.

"Magical Moments offers everyone the chance to help make the final Dream of a terminally-ill adult come true," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "Though the pandemic has prevented us from holding our usual fall event, it has allowed us to create a celebration that means that whether you are in New York City or here with us in Santa Barbara, California, you can be part of the magic and bid, buy, make a gift or watch the advanced private screening of "Language of Dreams" together. We are so thrilled that our Ambassadors, Priscilla Presley and Rob Lowe, kindly agreed to lend their voices to the documentary, along with Broadway star Teal Wicks. It's going to be a very special film. We look forward to sharing the magic of Dreams with everyone and making thousands more Dreams come true in the future."

Bid, buy or make a gift at MagicalMoments2020.org, where you can also register for the advanced private screening of "Language of Dreams," also shown on MagicalMoments2020.org on Sunday, November 15th at 5PM pst/8PM est.

Magical Moments is made possible through the generous support and dedication of this year's sponsors. Producers: Colleen Barnett-Taylor & Michael Taylor of Barnett Clutches & Cables and Eisai; Co-Producers: Kate & Art Coppola and Elizabeth & Kenny Slaught; Associate Producers: The Bickett Family, Sally & Richard Burnham, The Himovitz Family and Kimi J. Matar; Creative Producers: Louise & Tim Casey, Genentech, Wells Hughes of Arlington Financial Advisors, Kyowa Kirin, Mario Muredda of Harrison/Star, Holly & Bob Murphy, Elizabeth & Leonard Paolillo, Justine Roddick & Tina Schlieske, Kari & Peter Siegel of Siegel Capital LLC and Deborah C. van Eck; Consulting Producers: Elizabeth & Andrew Butcher, Folded Hills Winery Farmstead Ranch, R.H. & A.Q. Lawe Foundation, Valerie & A,J. Rice, Daryl & John Stegall, and Westerlay Orchids; and Production Supervisors: Jen & Skip Abed of Santa Barbara Sailing Center, Ella & Scott Brittingham, Rynell & Cameron Casey, Christina Rottman Designs, The Ebbin Group, Catherine Gee & Chris Lancashire, Jennifer Gillon Duffy of Fell Marking LLP, Hollye & Jeff Jacobs, Connie & Richard Kennelly, In Memory of Jon Gathercole by Claude Raffin and Anne Towbes as well as an abundance of VIP Gratitude Sponsors, In-Kind Sponsors and Underwriters.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams over the last twenty-six years. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

