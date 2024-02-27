Prism Bank Celebrates the Addition of G. Carl Gibson to its Board of Directors

Prism Bank

27 Feb, 2024, 09:17 ET

Appointment of experienced financial leader amplifies the bank's commitment to tailored service.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prism Bank, a leading community bank known for fostering strong relationships and comprehensive banking solutions for its business and retail customers, proudly announces the appointment of G. Carl Gibson to its Board of Directors.

As a seasoned executive with expertise in financial operations and strategic board level communication, Gibson brings a wealth of experience to Prism Bank. His impressive background includes substantial roles in the financial sector and operational leadership in private equity-backed companies in the life sciences and IT arenas.

"Carl is a strong addition to our board," said David Hardy, CEO of Prism Bank. "His profound understanding of technology finance and operational excellence complements our entrepreneurial culture and will be instrumental as we continue serving our diverse communities and enhancing customer experiences."

Prism Bank stands at the forefront of community banking by supporting a vast spectrum of customer needs with a dedicated team and an emphasis on customized service. The appointment of Gibson is expected to fortify the bank's mission and function as a cornerstone for every facet of life and business.

Chairman of the Board of Prism Bank, Tony Caldwell also commented, " I am very excited to have someone with Carl Gibson's unique banking and business background join our board. As Prism continues its impressive growth, Carl will be a great asset in helping us build a bank focused on bespoke service for commercial clients."

Gibson's tenure in the finance and technology industries, especially in the contexts of banks and asset securitization facilities, enriches Prism Bank's dedication to innovation and customer-centric service. His insight will be pivotal in shaping the bank's trajectory and sustaining its commitment to nurturing successful banking relationships.

For more information about Prism Bank and its services, please visit www.prism.bank.

About Prism Bank
Formerly Oklahoma State Bank, Prism Bank is a community bank serving customers across central Oklahoma. For more than a century, Prism's passionate team and entrepreneurial culture has addressed the diverse needs of its communities. Prism Bank fuels success for every facet of your life and business. To learn more about the organization and its services, visit prism.bank.

SOURCE Prism Bank

News Releases in Similar Topics

