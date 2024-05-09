Prism Bank Welcomes DeWitt Ray III to Its Board of Directors

Prism Bank continues to expand its Board of Directors by appointing seasoned investment banker to the lineup.

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prism Bank, a growing financial institution with a vision to reach the milestone of becoming a billion-dollar bank by 2030, announces the addition of Mr. DeWitt Ray III to its Board of Directors. This appointment underscores Prism Bank's commitment to strategic growth and excellence in financial service offerings.

Ray brings a wealth of experience to Prism Bank with a rich history spanning over 35 years in finance, investment banking, and advisement roles. His recent endeavors include working with Commerce American Corp to invest in financial service companies, and advising several noteworthy banks in Oklahoma. In 2022, he took on the role of CFO for Oklahoma Heritage Bank in Ada, underlining his hands-on understanding of current financial trends and banking operations.

In his prior professional chapters, Ray established deep connections within the Oklahoma market as an investment banker, and his foundational work with Commerce Street Capital solidified his reputation as a trusted banking expert. With a track record that includes co-founding several financial institutions and private equity groups, Ray's vast expertise is anticipated to significantly contribute towards achieving Prism Bank's strategic goals.

"It is an honor to have someone with DeWitt's expertise joining our board," said David Hardy, President & CEO of Prism Bank. "His insights and understanding of the financial landscape will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the future growth of our bank."

Board Chairman Tony Caldwell echoed this sentiment, stating, "I'm excited to have DeWitt Ray join the Board of Prism Bank. His years in business and investment banking with Commerce Street Capital will bring valuable knowledge and skill to us as we continue to grow our bank to $1 Billion dollars in assets."

Outside of his professional interests, Ray enjoys leading a ministry at Watermark Church in Dallas, engaging with racing sports, and cherishing family time with his children DeWitt IV and Savannah.

With the appointment of DeWitt Ray III, Prism Bank is further poised to achieve its objective of significant growth while continuing to deliver quality banking services to its clients.

For additional information about Prism Bank, please visit prism.bank.

Prism Bank is a community bank serving customers across central Oklahoma. For more than a century, Prism's passionate team and entrepreneurial culture has addressed the diverse needs of its communities. Prism Bank fuels success for every facet of your life and business. To learn more about the organization and its services, visit prism.bank.

