Prism Construction Celebrates Multiple Milestones in Transforming the Lower Mainland's Commercial Landscape

With Over 600 Properties Developed, $2B in Construction, and 20M Square Feet Built, Prism Sets the Standard in Design-Build Construction

DELTA, BC, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prism Construction , the Lower Mainland's leading design-build construction company, is marking a series of significant milestones as it continues to reshape commercial real estate in the region. With over 35 years of experience, Prism has firmly established itself as a key player in British Columbia's commercial development, known for delivering exceptional design, high-quality construction, and tailored solutions for businesses looking to expand beyond Vancouver as the need for industrial spaces in the Lower Mainland grows .

To date, Prism has developed over 600 projects, totaling $2 billion in construction and 20 million square feet of commercial and industrial space. These include state-of-the-art public storage facilities, high-performance office buildings, industrial complexes, and the second-largest movie studio in Canada that is 100% fossil-fuel free built for Bridge Studios, a recurring customer. Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others have produced movies and TV shows at Bridge's facilities. Prism has also successfully completed over 50 self-storage projects for companies including Public Storage, Maple Leaf Storage and Pockit Self Storage, and over 25 cold storage projects, including major facilities like Centennial Food Service in the Lower Mainland, plant-based sushi producer Konscious Foods, and Herbaland's facility in Richmond.

As a trusted partner in design-build construction, Prism's expertise spans a wide array of sectors, from public storage and commercial retail to industrial warehouses and bespoke mixed-use developments.

"At Prism, construction is more than building structures—it's about creating lasting partnerships and spaces that meet the unique needs of the communities they serve," said Omar Rawji, CEO of Prism Construction. "We take great pride in working alongside local businesses and municipalities to develop spaces that help foster growth and economic prosperity. It's an honor to work with the community, building for the community."

Prism has earned a strong reputation for repeat business, exemplified by its work with Hayden Drilling, with whom the company has completed three consecutive projects since 2008, including recent developments on #5 Road in Richmond.

"We trust the work they do," said Andy Hick, Vice President of Real Estate at Public Storage. "We have partnered with Prism to build approximately 850,000 square feet of storage space in the Lower Mainland over the past 24 years. Prism Construction has demonstrated expertise at building mini-storage facilities and made us a repeat client."

As demand for commercial real estate grows beyond Vancouver, Prism is expanding into key markets across Ontario, Alberta, and Vancouver Island, introducing its trusted design-build approach while diversifying its vertically integrated business model across development and construction.

"We've built a strong foundation in the Lower Mainland, and we're excited to bring our expertise to new markets," added Rawji. "Our team is committed to understanding the unique needs of each market, and we're ready to deliver the same high-quality, community-focused projects that have made us a leader in the Lower Mainland."

Prism continues to innovate with sustainable building practices, embracing the latest in green technology and energy-efficient design to help meet the evolving needs of both developers and end-users.

"Whether it's through cutting-edge technology or our dedication to quality craftsmanship, we always strive to be ahead of the curve," said Reza Norozy, Chief Operating Officer of Prism. "We're focused on building the future of commercial real estate—spaces that work not only today, but for generations to come."

As Prism Construction celebrates these significant milestones, it remains committed to creating commercial properties that serve both business needs and the communities in which they're located.

For more information on Prism Construction's portfolio and upcoming projects, visit PrismConstruction.ca .

About Prism Construction:

Prism Construction is a leading design-build contractor specializing in the development of commercial real estate throughout the Lower Mainland and beyond. With more than 35 years of experience, Prism combines industry expertise, innovative solutions, and a community-first approach to create spaces that drive business growth and enrich local communities. From commercial and industrial projects to mixed-use developments, Prism is at the forefront of transforming the landscape of British Columbia's real estate market. For more information, visit PrismConstruction.ca . Follow on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

250.858.0656

[email protected]

SOURCE Prism Construction