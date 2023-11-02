Prism Covers Levy Konigsberg's Women Prison's Sex Abuse Suits Ahead of Adult Survivors Act Deadline

News provided by

Levy Konigsberg

02 Nov, 2023, 17:56 ET

An investigative report published by Prism shares the stories of sexual abuse survivors being represented by NY-based firm Levy Konigsberg and their battle for justice under a temporary filing window created by the New York Adult Survivors Act that closes at the end of November.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High-profile sexual abuse lawsuits being filed by Levy Konigsberg, an award-winning trial practice based in New York City, have once again been profiled in an investigative report published by Prism Reports.

The latest article, published in late October, follows a previous Prism piece from August that covered the New York Adult Survivors Act and how the groundbreaking law was giving sexual abuse survivors – including survivors whose claims were previously barred by the statute of limitations – a rare opportunity to step forward and file civil claims against responsible institutions and entities.

At the time of Prism's first article, Levy Konigsberg was working with over 350 women who had been sexually abused by staff at jails and prisons statewide. Now, the renowned trial practice is planning to file more than 500 individual women's prison sex abuse suits before the Adult Survivors Act's temporary lookback window closes on November 24, 2023, and is still receiving calls from women and survivors looking to explore their options for pursuing justice before the deadline.

Prism Report Details Survivors' Stories, Path to Justice
In its latest coverage, Prism profiled the stories of four women who are currently being represented by Levy Konigsberg in claims alleging that they were sexually abused by guards while incarcerated at the Rose M. Singer Center (Rosie's) on Riker's Island and the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

Though the women's cases involve abuse that occurred over the span of decades, from 1990 to 2016, they all bear shocking similarities – not only in that some involved the same abusive staff but also in how officers all relied on fear, intimidation, and power to initiate unlawful sexual conduct and keep their victims silent.

As these powerful and poignant stories show, the abuse endured by survivors has had lifelong consequences. They also highlight the fact that, as Levy Konigsberg's claims allege, the local and state agencies that had oversight of these facilities failed for decades to manage their systemic abuse problem, adequately handle complaints, and gain control of toxic cultures that allow abuse to proliferate decade after decade.

Levy Konigsberg Continues to Speak with Survivors Ahead of Act's November 24th Deadline
As Levy Konigsberg prepares to file the more than 500 claims it has compiled over the past year on behalf of women who were sexually abused in New York jails and prisons, the firm is still speaking with other survivors looking to step forward before the claim deadline expires.

As the firm has reiterated, the Adult Survivors Act gives victims who were sexually abused at any time in the past an unprecedented opportunity to seek justice and compensation for their damages. However, as the Act's temporary one-year filing window is set to close on November 24, 2023, the time for survivors to act is now.

To help as many survivors as possible, Levy Konigsberg's staff is standing by 24/7. The firm offers free and confidential consultations and is handling cases of women's prison sexual abuse throughout the state.

You can learn more about NY women's prison sexual abuse lawsuits or discuss a potential case by contacting Levy Konigsberg. Visit: www.LevyLaw.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Jerome H. Block

jblock@levylaw.com

SOURCE Levy Konigsberg

Also from this source

Levy Konigsberg Partner Anna Kull Discusses Sex Abuse Suits Against Albany, Rensselaer County Jails Ahead of Adult Survivors Act Deadline

Levy Konigsberg Partner Anna Kull Discusses Sex Abuse Suits Against Albany, Rensselaer County Jails Ahead of Adult Survivors Act Deadline

Levy Konigsberg Partner Anna Kull appeared on CBS 6 News to discuss lawsuits she's filing against Albany & Rensselaer County jails over the sexual...
Levy Konigsberg to File Over 500 NY Women's Prison Sex Abuse Suits as Claim Deadline Approaches

Levy Konigsberg to File Over 500 NY Women's Prison Sex Abuse Suits as Claim Deadline Approaches

Levy Konigsberg Partner Anna Kull was recently quoted by Gothamist in an article discussing an upcoming flood of civil lawsuits brought by women who...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Legal Issues

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.