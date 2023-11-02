Prism Covers Levy Konigsberg's Women Prison's Sex Abuse Suits Ahead of Adult Survivors Act Deadline

An investigative report published by Prism shares the stories of sexual abuse survivors being represented by NY-based firm Levy Konigsberg and their battle for justice under a temporary filing window created by the New York Adult Survivors Act that closes at the end of November.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High-profile sexual abuse lawsuits being filed by Levy Konigsberg, an award-winning trial practice based in New York City, have once again been profiled in an investigative report published by Prism Reports.

The latest article, published in late October, follows a previous Prism piece from August that covered the New York Adult Survivors Act and how the groundbreaking law was giving sexual abuse survivors – including survivors whose claims were previously barred by the statute of limitations – a rare opportunity to step forward and file civil claims against responsible institutions and entities.

At the time of Prism's first article, Levy Konigsberg was working with over 350 women who had been sexually abused by staff at jails and prisons statewide. Now, the renowned trial practice is planning to file more than 500 individual women's prison sex abuse suits before the Adult Survivors Act's temporary lookback window closes on November 24, 2023, and is still receiving calls from women and survivors looking to explore their options for pursuing justice before the deadline.

Prism Report Details Survivors' Stories, Path to Justice

In its latest coverage, Prism profiled the stories of four women who are currently being represented by Levy Konigsberg in claims alleging that they were sexually abused by guards while incarcerated at the Rose M. Singer Center (Rosie's) on Riker's Island and the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

Though the women's cases involve abuse that occurred over the span of decades, from 1990 to 2016, they all bear shocking similarities – not only in that some involved the same abusive staff but also in how officers all relied on fear, intimidation, and power to initiate unlawful sexual conduct and keep their victims silent.

As these powerful and poignant stories show, the abuse endured by survivors has had lifelong consequences. They also highlight the fact that, as Levy Konigsberg's claims allege, the local and state agencies that had oversight of these facilities failed for decades to manage their systemic abuse problem, adequately handle complaints, and gain control of toxic cultures that allow abuse to proliferate decade after decade.

Levy Konigsberg Continues to Speak with Survivors Ahead of Act's November 24th Deadline

As Levy Konigsberg prepares to file the more than 500 claims it has compiled over the past year on behalf of women who were sexually abused in New York jails and prisons, the firm is still speaking with other survivors looking to step forward before the claim deadline expires.

As the firm has reiterated, the Adult Survivors Act gives victims who were sexually abused at any time in the past an unprecedented opportunity to seek justice and compensation for their damages. However, as the Act's temporary one-year filing window is set to close on November 24, 2023, the time for survivors to act is now.

To help as many survivors as possible, Levy Konigsberg's staff is standing by 24/7. The firm offers free and confidential consultations and is handling cases of women's prison sexual abuse throughout the state.

You can learn more about NY women's prison sexual abuse lawsuits or discuss a potential case by contacting Levy Konigsberg.

