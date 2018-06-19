PRISM Logistics Celebrates 25 Years!

DANVILLE, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PRISM Logistics today celebrates the twenty-fifth anniversary of its founding June 19, 1993 by Jere Van Puffelen and Paul Van de Roovaart. The team celebrates the journey from two guys with a vision, no warehouse and no customers to become one of the best respected third-party warehouse logistics companies in the country.

President Jere Van Puffelen credits a great deal of the company's success to the faith in them expressed by Mr. Dick Rooney, who managed logistics for General Mills in 1993 and made what many would see as a risky decision to shift the flour business to Prism. Said Mr. Rooney, "I do business with people, not companies," adding that for him, it was not much of risk, knowing these men, their work ethic, experience with his business and commitment to deliver on their promises. Jere pointed out that with a customer laying it on the line in that manner, "Of course I would do the same for him, and do whatever it took to deliver!" That philosophy of saying 'yes,' and doing what it takes to deliver on promises, has become instilled as company culture.

In 2014, Paul Van de Roovaart retired and Jere's sons Jeremy and Zech Van Puffelen along with Mike Mayo became partners and now serve as the executive leadership team. The company has grown to operate more than 1.2 million square feet of food grade, safety certified warehouse capacity for some of the most respected Food and Beverage and Consumer Goods companies in the world.

About PRISM Logistics, Inc.

Founded in 1993, PRISM Team Services serves Northern California and the US West from a network of facilities in Hayward, Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto and Livermore, California. PRISM is a leader in its field by virtue of technology and systems investment, providing 'leading edge' efficiency and effectiveness for the highly demanding, high-value customers served. PRISM boasts state-of-the-art warehouse management systems (WMS), and highly automated, radio frequency enabled processing that creates a paperless warehouse network with capacity in excess of 1,200,000 sq. ft. For more, go to www.prismlogistics.com.

