PRISM Logistics Continues Steady Growth With Fourth Stockton, CA, Facility

DANVILLE, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following closely on its announcement of a third facility in Stockton, California, PRISM Logistics announces a fourth facility now open and operating in the increasingly important Central Valley market.

Said Jeremy Van Puffelen, Vice President of Business Development for PRISM Logistics, "The lower cost of real estate in California's Central Valley is particularly attractive for our growing Consumer Product Goods (CPG) customers. And we're happy to invest in controlled, steady growth to support their success."

PRISM Logistics

This acquisition brings the leading Northern California third-party logistics provider's total capacity to 1.6 million square feet of food-grade, safety-certified warehouse capacity for some of the most respected food and beverage and consumer product goods companies in the world. PRISM operates eight facilities strategically located throughout Northern California and convenient to port, rail and highways serving the entire major metropolitan region and international gateway.

About PRISM Logistics Inc.

Founded in 1993, PRISM Team Services serves Northern California and the U.S. West from a network of facilities in Hayward, Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto and Livermore, California. PRISM is a leader in its field by virtue of technology and systems investment, processes and people that provide "leading edge" efficiency and care required for its highly demanding, high-value customers and markets. PRISM boasts state-of-the-art warehouse management systems (WMS) and highly automated, radio frequency-enabled processing that creates a paperless warehouse network with capacity in excess of 1,600,000 square feet. For more, go to www.prismlogistics.com.

