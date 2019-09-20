PRISM Logistics: Proud 'Activated Ally' of Numi Organic Tea

DANVILLE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Numi is celebrating two decades of 'keeping it real and making a difference,' with a fundraising Gala on Sept. 27, 2019 that will highlight their work globally and the achievements of Numi Foundation in providing communities fuel to thrive. To commemorate years of community nourishment, the gala will raise funds to support Numi Foundation and continue its meaningful work across the globe.

Operating as Numi Tea's exclusive logistics partner, PRISM has grown alongside Numi over the years, expanding services, securing organic facilities operation certification and delivering product and packaging innovation.

"Sharing values makes for a lasting relationship that can strengthen and grow over time, regardless of business ups and downs. PRISM and Numi share a vision for a better world and a commitment to helping communities thrive." – Jeremy Van Puffelen, VP Business development for PRISM

PRISM and Numi share a vision for a better world and a belief that investing in people and communities will bring it into being. Team PRISM is proud to partner with Numi and we congratulate them on making such a positive impact on so many people in 20 years. We look forward to supporting Numi success in the next 20 years!

About PRISM Logistics Inc.

Founded in 1993, PRISM Logistics serves Northern California and the U.S. West from a network of facilities in Hayward, Sacramento, Stockton and Livermore, California. PRISM is a leader in its field by virtue of technology and systems investment, processes and people that provide "leading edge" efficiency and care required for its highly demanding, high-value customers and markets. PRISM boasts state-of-the-art warehouse management systems (WMS) and highly automated, radio frequency-enabled processing that creates a paperless warehouse network with capacity in excess of 1,600,000 square feet. For more, go to www.prismlogistics.com.

