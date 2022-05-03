Prism Software Releases Latest DocRecord; Affordable All-Inclusive ECM with Advanced Work Process Automation

Previously, DocRecord v7 introduced RPA (robotic process automation) and ETL (extract, transform, load) capabilities as part of its core all-inclusive platform. These capabilities allow organizations to build comprehensive work automation processes that eliminate repetitive manual processing tasks. A quick video highlights DocRecord's all-inclusive capabilities: https://vimeo.com/640477870/d9ca313c3a .

The v7.1 update enhances DocRecord's ability to design these intelligent and complex work process automations for an organization's data and documents. This update also continues feature additions and refinements to both the web and desktop user-interfaces as well as ease-of-use workflow design.

About DocRecord: DocRecord is a low cost, all-inclusive electronic content management (ECM) and work process automation application designed for the requirements of the midsized organization. It is priced simply by the concurrent user and not by each feature. Its all-inclusive feature set contains: eForms, automated workflows, advanced data capture, RPA (robotic process automation), ETL (extract, transform, load), content archiving, automated personalized document creation based on variable data, network folder migration, and much more. DocRecord's all-inclusive architecture ensures a scalable and low-cost platform that easily grows as a customer's organization and processing requirements grow. For more information, please visit: https://www.prismsoftware.com/solutions/docrecord.

DocRecord also optionally enables document security for Konica Minolta MFPs (multifunction printers) with real-time monitoring of user activities. This industry-unique capability lets organizations know who used the MFP for what and when, provides security breach alerts, and keeps user-activity audit trails. For more information, please visit: https://www.prismsoftware.com/solutions/bizhub-secure-alert.

About Prism Software: Prism provides software solutions that greatly improve and automate how organizations get their work done while substantially lowering costs. Prism specializes in: ECM with work process automation, advanced work process automation, easy no-code REST API integrations and connections, advanced data capture, and automated business communications. Learn more at www.prismsoftware.com.

