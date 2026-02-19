Prism Technology Strengthens Global Position with Eco-Friendly, High-Quality Upgraded Ink Line

Achieved technical innovation through next-generation carbon black pigment, preventing nozzle clogging even after 40 days of inactivity

Reinforced premium brand positioning with a full packaging redesign of its flagship brand, Prism Photomax

Implemented a rigorous quality management system based on ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications

Verified human and environmental safety through non-toxicity testing under international GLP standards

Demonstrated export competitiveness by being selected for the "Global Small and Medium Enterprises 1000+" program by Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prism Technology Co., Ltd. (CEO Eugene Kim), a global inkjet ink specialist since chief manager of LG Chemical inkjet ink part, is strengthening its market competitiveness through the launch of a new line of next-generation upgraded inks that integrate eco-friendly technology with internationally certified quality management systems.

Alongside the product launch, the company has completed a full redesign of the packaging for its flagship brand, Prism Photomax, further reinforcing its premium brand identity and visualizing the product's value proposition. The upgraded ink products are engineered to be compatible with the latest printer models from major global brands, including HP, Epson, and Canon, with a focus on achieving both high performance and stringent environmental safety standards.

Rigorous Quality and Environmental Management

Prism Technology applies ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) and ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System) certification standards across its entire production process. Through these systems, the company ensures consistent product quality while systematically managing environmental impacts throughout manufacturing, supporting its commitment to sustainable business practices.

Technical Innovation: Next-Generation Pigment Technology

At the core of the new ink lineup is the company's independently developed next-generation carbon black pigment technology, designed to fundamentally address nozzle clogging—a long-standing issue associated with pigment-based inks. Internal long-term stability tests confirmed that normal printing performance is maintained without initial nozzle clogging even after printers remain unused for approximately 40 days.

Based on internal performance evaluation data, Prism inks achieved color densities comparable to or exceeding those of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) inks, while maintaining vivid color reproduction and fine gradation in high-resolution photo printing modes. In tests conducted using Epson WorkForce and L-series printers, the inks demonstrated stable performance under high-speed printing conditions of more than 3,000 pages per day, with cumulative output exceeding 100,000 pages over a six-month period.

Proven Safety and Industrial Printing Expertise

Significant results were also achieved in the area of safety. Testing conducted by ChemOn, an internationally accredited laboratory, confirmed that the inks passed reverse mutation (genotoxicity) tests in compliance with international Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards, officially verifying that the products are non-toxic and safe for human use. This certification supports their suitability for use in enclosed environments such as schools, public facilities, and residential spaces.

In addition to office printing inks, Prism Technology continues to strengthen its position in the Digital Textile Printing (DTP) sector, which remains a core focus of its chemical materials business. Leveraging its expertise in high-performance pre- and post-treatment agents and specialty inks that directly affect textile printing quality, the company has established a strong reputation in the industrial printing market.

Executive Commentary

"Our objective is to deliver ink products that meet international quality standards and reflect strong eco-friendly values, rather than focusing solely on price competition," said Eugene Kim, CEO of Prism Technology. "With the newly redesigned Photomax packaging and continued technical innovation in specialized ink segments such as DTP, we aim to establish Prism Technology as a trusted global ink brand."

Further details on the new product lineup and Prism Technology's certification status are available on the company's official website at www.photomaxink.com.

SOURCE Prism Technology