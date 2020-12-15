PRISM Vision Group® Moves Headquarters to Berkeley Heights, NJ

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRISM Vision Group®, one of the largest vertically integrated eye care services organization in the Mid-Atlantic region, announces that it has moved its corporate headquarters from Union, New Jersey, to 420 Mountain Avenue in Berkeley Heights, N.J.

"Our Union location served us well over the past two years, but our company has more than quadrupled in size, so we needed to find a larger location to accommodate our team," said Steven Madreperla, MD, Ph.D., President and CEO, PRISM Vision Group. "We are excited, as this move represents a milestone for us as a company and will allow us to continue our growth trajectory."

The new office is located in a Class-A, four-story corporate center in the popular Interstate 78 Corridor area of northern New Jersey. PRISM Vision Group will occupy the 36,000-square-foot space of the building's fourth floor. Highlights of the space include 123 workstations, 30 offices, five conference rooms, two dedicated training rooms and three collaboration areas.

"Not only are we happy to welcome PRISM Vision Group, a dynamic, innovative and community-oriented organization to our area, but we are also looking forward to having more business brought to our nearby downtown areas through its presence in our community," said Angie Devanney, Mayor of Berkeley Heights.

Al Morgan, Mayor of New Providence, N.J., echoed similar sentiments about the company's move. "We're excited that PRISM Vision Group, a growing organization with a commitment to support ophthalmologists as they deliver world-class eye care to patients across the nation, has chosen to move its corporate headquarters to our area," he said. "We welcome the PRISM Vision Group team to our community."

PRISM Vision Group® is one of the largest vertically integrated independent ophthalmology administrative services organization (ASO) in the Mid-Atlantic region, with the largest network of retinal care providers in the U.S. PRISM Vision Group is a physician-led organization with a mission to support ophthalmology practices in providing patients with world-class, comprehensive eye care and an unrivaled practice environment for its network of affiliated physicians and employees. To learn more, visit prismvisiongroup.com.

Pictured from left to right: Jennifer Nelson, Project Manager, PRISM Vision Group; Stuart Noorily, MD, Chief Medical Officer, PRISM Vision Group; Angie Devanney, Mayor of Berkeley Heights; Steven Madreperla, MD, Ph.D., President & CEO, PRISM Vision Group; Al Morgan, Mayor of New Providence; and Brian Natale, CPP, VP Operations & Security, PRISM Vision Group

