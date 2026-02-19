Prisma Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners Launch Joint Venture to Expand Outpatient Surgical Care Across the Southeast

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prisma Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners have announced a new joint venture to expand access to high-quality, affordable outpatient surgical care through a growing network of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) across South Carolina, southeastern Tennessee, and surrounding regions.

This strategic partnership will combine Prisma Health's deep clinical expertise and community health network with Atlas Healthcare Partners' ASC development and management resources and expertise. Together, the organizations plan to develop and operate more than 15 ASCs across key markets including Greenville-Spartanburg, Columbia, Charleston, South Carolina's coastal region, and southeastern Tennessee.

ASCs are specialized healthcare facilities where many common surgeries and other outpatient procedures can be safely performed without an overnight hospital stay. ASCs offer patients a more convenient, cost-effective, and comfortable alternative to hospital-based procedures, often with shorter wait times and easier scheduling.

The joint venture will begin by transitioning two existing and two new Prisma Health ASCs into the partnership, with Atlas assuming management responsibilities.

"At Prisma Health, our focus is helping patients live healthier lives," said Clarence Sevillian, at Prisma Health. "This partnership brings care closer to home. By expanding outpatient surgery centers, we make it easier for patients to access high-quality care in settings that are more convenient, often more affordable, and designed for comfort. It's another way we're improving health and access across South Carolina and Tennessee."

"ASCs are critical to the current and future delivery of high-quality, affordable healthcare. Our partnership with Prisma Health represents a significant step forward in expanding access to exceptional outpatient surgical care across the Southeast," said Aric Burke, CEO of Atlas Healthcare Partners. "We are proud to align with a mission-driven organization like Prisma Health and look forward to combining our strengths to deliver outstanding outcomes and experiences for patients and physicians alike."

About Prisma Health

Recognized as one of "America's Most Innovative Companies" by Fortune, Prisma Health is a private nonprofit health company with over 32,000 team members, 19 acute and specialty hospitals, 3,131 licensed beds, 320 practice sites, and more than 5,900 employed and independent clinicians across its clinically integrated inVio Health Network. Each year, Prisma Health serves more than 1.6 million patients in South Carolina and Tennessee. Connect with Prisma Health on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter/X and TikTok. Visit PrismaHealth.org.

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas was founded in 2019 to partner with non-profit health systems and physicians to develop and operate ASCs that provide high-quality, convenient, and affordable care to their communities. Atlas is the exclusive JV ASC partner of Banner Health, MultiCare, Corewell Health, ChristianaCare, and Prisma Health. Through its JV health system partnerships, Atlas has grown quickly in seven years, from zero to 49 ASCs in seven states performing over 117,000 annual cases and $407M in annual ASC revenue with 1,300 employees. Atlas is co-owned by its health system partners and plans to continue forming joint venture partnerships with leading health systems across the US to develop and operate a network of ASCs that support their missions of delivering high-quality, convenient and affordable care to their communities. Additionally, Atlas formed MedAtlas, a joint venture with MedAxiom, to develop and operate cardiovascular ASCs in partnership with health systems and cardiologists. For more information, visit Atlashp.com, or follow on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Atlas Healthcare Partners