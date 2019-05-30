Prisma Health Announces Mark S. O'Halla as President and Chief Executive Officer

O'Halla has been serving as executive vice president/chief operating officer of Michigan-based McLaren Health Care since 2014. He has more than 30 years of experience in health care senior executive roles, including 13 years with the McLaren organization.

"We are honored to select Mark as our next leader," said James E. "Rick" Wheeler, chair of the Prisma Health board and vice president of M-D MetalSource. "We believe his experience leading a multiregional health care system will be a critical element in ensuring Prisma Health continues its journey to transform health care for our communities. We look forward to working with Mark to ensure that South Carolinians get the quality health care they need and deserve."

O'Halla said, "Joining Prisma Health and its 32,000 team members is an exciting opportunity to help redefine and continue improving health care for patients in South Carolina. I am proud to be part of this vibrant new health company, focused on providing exemplary quality, smart growth and sustained financial strength. I am also excited to work with physicians and university partners to advance its academic mission."

O'Halla earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio, and master's degree in business administration from William E. Simon Graduate School of Business at the University of Rochester, Rochester, New York. He is active in several health care organizations including American College of Healthcare Executives and served on several community boards.

In January, Prisma Health launched the national search for its new CEO to lead the organization formed by the partnership of South Carolina's largest health care systems, Greenville Health System (GHS), now Prisma Health–Upstate and Palmetto Health, now Prisma Health–Midlands.

Prisma Health, a not-for-profit health company, is South Carolina's largest private employer. It is committed to excellence in providing patient care, conducting clinical research and teaching the next generation of physicians, nurses, dentists and other medical professionals. With nearly 32,000 team members, 18 hospitals and more than 300 physician practice sites, Prisma Health serves more than 1.2 million patients annually – about one quarter of the state's population.

