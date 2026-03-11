Prisma Health Expands Partnership With Minerra™ Health and Announces Strategic Investment to Scale Obesity Care Platform

Health system expands obesity care infrastructure following strong bariatric performance and measurable ROI

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prisma Health today announced a major expansion of its partnership with Minerra Health to advance a system-wide comprehensive obesity care platform supporting patients across the full continuum of care — lifestyle, medical, pharmacy, and surgical pathways.

Building on strong early performance, Prisma Health is expanding Minerra's role from surgical navigation to a broader longitudinal obesity care platform. Prisma Health has also made a strategic investment.

"We invested in Minerra Health because they have demonstrated — within our own system — the ability to operationalize obesity care in a way that drives measurable clinical and financial outcomes," said Jonathan Gleason, EVP and Chief Clinical Officer, Prisma Health. "Their platform allows us to unify lifestyle support, medical therapy, and surgical care into one coordinated model — improving patient access while strengthening the performance of our obesity service lines."

Since launching in mid-2024, the Minerra platform has delivered measurable improvements across the bariatric journey.

Key outcomes include:

More than 30% reduction in median time from enrollment to surgery





Projected growth in net new surgical volume following deployment





4.0x first-year ROI demonstrating strong economic alignment

"Our partnership with Prisma Health demonstrates that when obesity care is delivered through a holistic, longitudinal model — not fragmented point solutions — outcomes improve," said Krishnan Sridharan, CEO of Minerra Health. "Together, we've built an integrated approach that supports patients across lifestyle, medication, and procedural care while aligning clinical and economic performance."

Future phases of collaboration include expansion into medical weight management pathways, GLP-1 stewardship models, and employer-sponsored programs.

Together, Prisma Health and Minerra Health aim to establish a new operating standard for obesity care designed to improve outcomes, strengthen surgical utilization, and deliver durable value for health systems.

About Minerra Health

Minerra Health (www.minerrahealth.ai; Palo Alto, CA) delivers evidence-based obesity care that is accessible, measurable, and sustainable. Minerra unifies lifestyle, medication, and surgical care into an outcomes-driven platform enabling health systems, payers, and employers to improve outcomes and financial performance.

About Prisma Health

Prisma Health (www.prismahealth.org) is the largest healthcare system in South Carolina, serving patients across hospitals, practices, and specialty programs. Through its Weight Management Institute, Prisma Health provides comprehensive obesity care spanning lifestyle support, medical therapy, and bariatric surgery.

