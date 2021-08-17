Prisma Health Partners with TytoCare to Expand Telehealth Offerings

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams today announced its partnership with Prisma Health, the largest healthcare system in South Carolina. The integration of TytoCare into Prisma Health's current virtual care offering will allow the health system to diagnose and treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical examinations during video visits.

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth has proven itself to be a successful alternative to in-person care, encouraging health systems to expand and enhance their current offerings. With TytoCare, Prisma Health will seamlessly shift the point-of-care into the home, meeting patients where they are and navigating them to the right treatments for their conditions. TytoCare enables Prisma Health's network of doctors to provide patients with convenient, secure, and clinic-quality care during telehealth visits.

TytoCare's FDA-cleared handheld examination kit allows users to perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, as well as measure blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and body temperature, which are key for monitoring COVID-19 and many other chronic and acute conditions. This allows physicians to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients and avoid unnecessary in-person visits.

"We are thrilled to partner with Prisma Health to help expand its existing telehealth offering by fully replicating an in-person visit with the TytoCare device and platform," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "TytoCare is enabling Prisma Health to provide the telehealth experience consumers desire in today's on-demand world, allowing for more thorough virtual care when it's most convenient for the patient. We look forward to supporting Prisma Health as it continues to expand its current digital health programs."

Prisma Health is using TytoCare to enable patients to perform guided medical exams with Prisma Health providers from the comfort of their home. This includes use by children with medical complexities and Prisma Health team members. Additionally, Prisma Health is utilizing TytoCare for its federally funded post-COVID-19 disaster relief program, offering the device to vulnerable patients who would benefit from more comprehensive telehealth visits. The health system is also utilizing TytoCare for professional use in schools, for behavioral health, walk-in clinics, and senior care.

"At Prisma Health we're committed to improving access to quality, convenient, and affordable care to our patients," said Dr. Nick Patel, Chief Digital Officer of Prisma Health. "Through our partnership, we can now reach more patients, decrease costs, and transform the virtual care experience. We look forward to working together with TytoCare to offer our patients clinic-quality, at-home care in this new era of telehealth."

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 120 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

About Prisma Health

Prisma Health is a not-for-profit health company and the largest healthcare system in South Carolina. With nearly 30,000 team members, 18 acute care and specialty hospitals, 2,947 beds, approximately 300 outpatient sites, and nearly 5,000 employed and clinically integrated network physicians and providers, Prisma Health serves more than 1.2 million unique patients annually in its 21-county market area that covers 50% of South Carolina. Prisma Health's goal is to improve the health of all South Carolinians by enhancing clinical quality, the patient experience and access to affordable care, as well as conducting clinical research and training the next generation of medical professionals. For more information, visit PrismaHealth.org.

