Prisma Photonics Establishes First US Office in Austin, Texas Helmed by Ryan O'Keefe

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prisma Photonics, the award-winning, Israeli startup which utilizes advanced optical fiber technology to monitor large scale power utility infrastructure, announced today that it has opened its first US office in Austin, Texas. Longtime utility industry veteran Ryan O'Keefe will lead the US as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales. Founded in 2017, Prisma Photonics works with leading power utilities in the United States and Europe to deploy solutions that identify threats to transmission assets in real time while offering hyper-accurate line ratings to help utilities comply with US FERC regulations and increase capacity on congested networks.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Ryan O'Keefe brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Prisma Photonics. His journey has been marked by successful endeavors in business development, market strategy, and the commercialization of energy technology. Presently serving on the boards of Switch Storage Solutions and Atomic - Solar Labs, he formerly presided over Westpole Power, offering advisory services to consulting firms and startups in the emerging energy economy. His career features stints with cleantech industry leaders like Orsted, NextEra Energy Resources, and GE.

"Having worked with power generators, developers and utilities throughout my career, I know firsthand the obstacles we face in deploying a more resilient and reliable grid in the face of rising demand and ongoing threats from severe weather," said Mr. O'Keefe. "I am honored to be part of a team at Prisma that pioneers a highly scalable industry-leading solution for transmission line monitoring. Leveraging our proprietary technology, we harness existing transmission infrastructure, delivering tailored real-time data to utilities, enabling them to safeguard their transmission assets against physical threats and remain in compliance with FERC's line rating mandates."

Prisma Photonics' optical fiber sensing technology covers several infrastructure sectors, including power, oil and gas pipelines, subsea infrastructure, railways, highways, and other long-range utilities. It allows operators to increase infrastructure operations' safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness while actively supporting utility operators in achieving their net-zero goals.

About Prisma Photonics

Prisma Photonics revolutionizes infrastructure monitoring by using optical fibers to monitor critical large-scale infrastructure like power grids and oil & gas pipelines for thousands of kilometers, eliminating the need for sensors.

Combining Hyper-Scan Fiber-Sensing™ technology with machine learning allows utility operators to reach environmental and renewable energy goals while keeping operational excellence in their journey to net-zero emissions.

Founded in 2017 by an expert team with a proven track record of building and scaling companies in the deep-tech domain.

