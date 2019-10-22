PRISMA Telecom Testing (Now Part of Keysight Technologies) at MWC19 Los Angeles With 5G NR UE Emulation Solution for Lab and Field RAN Testing

MILAN and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRISMA Telecom Testing, a leading supplier of innovative performance testing solutions for the wireless industry, will showcase the latest developments of its 5G NR UE emulation systems at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2019, the premier mobile technology industry event (in partnership with CTIA) for the Americas, debuting October 22-24.

PRISMA's UE emulation solutions help the world's largest and most advanced network manufacturers and service providers verify Radio Access Networks via both radio and O-RAN interfaces1, validating complex network environments. PRISMA's solutions also accelerate technology development by verifying functionality across all air interfaces from 2G through to 5G NR, supporting conducted and live testing across the full range of frequencies, covering real-world scenarios spanning protocol and load testing in the lab to field testing and trials.

At MWC Los Angeles PRISMA Telecom Testing is present in Hall South at Stand S.2755.

About UeSIM

Designed for multi-standard end-to-end mobile network verification, the award winning UeSIM Radio Access Network testing suite enables network operators and infrastructure vendors to validate network performance by emulating real network traffic. UeSIM, PRISMA's UE emulation solution, generates IP traffic load over the mobile network radio interface, simulating applications running on thousands of concurrent devices operating real voice and data sessions. UeSIM supports extensive protocol and load testing over both the radio and the O-RAN fronthaul interfaces.

About PRISMA Telecom Testing

PRISMA Telecom Testing is headquartered in Milan, Italy. PRISMA's test solutions draw on over 30 years of experience in telecommunications. PRISMA is now part of Keysight Technologies, a global technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Together, PRISMA and Keysight offer a comprehensive, innovative 5G solutions portfolio for customers at the forefront of advancing communications technology.

1 The O-RAN Alliance is developing industry standards for open fronthaul interfaces.

For more information: www.prismatelecomtesting.com

Email: info@prismatelecomtesting.com

