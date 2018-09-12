PRISMA Telecom Testing Unveils the Latest Developments of Its 5G NR Multi-user Emulation Solutions for Lab and Field RAN Testing Over the Radio at MWC 2019

MILAN and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRISMA Telecom Testing, a leading supplier of innovative performance testing solutions for the wireless industry, presents the latest developments of its multi-technology, fully scalable multi-user emulation systems at Mobile World Congress 2019, the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry held in Barcelona, Spain from 25th until 28th February.

PRISMA solutions provide the unique capability to verify the functionality of complex network ecosystems across both the newest and legacy access technologies, from 2G through to 5G NR, for performance full stack testing over the radio in terms of ultra-low latency, high reliability, extreme throughput and massive connectivity. Testing across the full range of frequencies covers countless scenarios spanning from functional and load testing in the lab to field testing, trials and deployments. Fully scalable with a reduced footprint, PRISMA systems are designed to perform up to network capacity.

Since being at the forefront of the early 5G TF standard back in 2016, PRISMA has more recently been involved as a reference partner in a number of critical 5G NR projects worldwide and in technology trials and deployments in Europe, Asia Pacific and the US. Current integration activities for gNB validation with major NEMs worldwide include Over-The-Air or conducted mode with any sub-6 GHz band and mmWave from 600 MHz up to 39 GHz, NSA and SA support aligned to 3GPP Rel.15, complex multi-UE test scenarios with multiple cells and beams, full throughput with 256QAM in DL and 64QAM in UL, 2x2 and 4x4 MIMO, Carrier Aggregation, mobility and radio channel emulation.

Meet PRISMA to discuss the latest developments of its RAN testing solutions at booth 6G41.

About UeSIM

Designed for multistandard end-to-end mobile network verification, the award-winning UeSIM Radio Access Network testing suite enables network operators and infrastructure vendors to validate network performance, by emulating real network traffic. UeSIM, always aligned to the latest 3GPP releases, generates IP traffic load over the mobile network radio interface, simulating applications running on thousands of concurrent devices operating real voice and data sessions. Different technologies (2G through to 5G NR, including Gigabit LTE and IoT) hosted on a software-reconfigurable compact system remove the need to invest in multiple hardware solutions.

About PRISMA Telecom Testing

Active since 1986 in the wireless world, PRISMA Telecom Testing is headquartered in Milan, Italy, with its own offices in the US, France, China, Sweden and Finland and partners across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The largest network manufacturers and service providers worldwide have relied on PRISMA for over a decade for complete Radio Access Network testing over the radio, to accelerate the deployment of their technology and the validation of their network equipment.

For more information: www.prismatelecomtesting.com

Email: info@prismatelecomtesting.com

