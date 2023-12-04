PRISMATIC PAIR ARRIVES TO MIAMI ART WEEK VIA JENNY CHANDLER AND MARY LAI

News provided by

Jenny Chandler

04 Dec, 2023, 12:49 ET

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based powerhouse artists Jenny Chandler and Mary Lai will collaborate again to uplift audiences through their bright colors, brushstrokes and large-scale artworks for their aptly titled project, Prismatic Pair, which will have a substantial presence at Miami Art Week.

The seasoned female artists will exhibit in three spaces together:

  • Context Art Fair December 5 -10 with Lurie Gallery (Booth A4)
  • Aqua Art Fair December 6-10 (Suite 212)
  • Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel throughout the duration of the week

For the prestigious Context Art Miami Fair, Chandler will showcase larger than life acrylic canvases with Lurie Gallery, each piece a vibrant tapestry of emotions, inviting viewers to experience unique narratives that connect and resonate deeply. 

As an entry point to the fair, Lai's AR-activated 8-foot sculpture greets guests at the outdoor entrance.  This 'Dream Portal' sculpture draws viewers to take a closer look into unlocking your own dreams and creating your own doors and paths of opportunities.

At Aqua Art Miami, Chandler's masterpiece 'Revelry' will adorn the lobby and welcome hotel and fair guests. In her deluxe suite, Chandler will exhibit her extensive portfolio with Mary Lai as a guest artist, totaling a presentation of over 30 works of varying scale.

About Jenny Chandler:
Chandler's exceptional talent has earned her a place of distinction in the art world, receiving recognition in renowned publications and she serves as an esteemed member of the Vogue 100. Recently Chandler has exhibited at fairs such as Artexpo New York and Art Market SF. She is a passionate patron of the Arts through extensive philanthropy at LACMA, MOCA, and The Hammer Museum, amongst others. Chandler recently obtained a Los Angeles gallery space where she can soon welcome collectors and host events. www.jennychandlerart.com

About Mary Lai:
Lai is an award-winning designer with over 20 years of art and design experience.  She has worked with several notable brands including HBO Max, St. Jude, The Wahlberg Family, American Express, BAM, Snapchat and more. Lai continues to exhibit at leading art fairs worldwide Scope Miami Art Basel, Art Market SF, LA Art Show, and Plas Contemporary Korea. She continues to refine her craft and explore what it means to create art with impact in the physical and digital world. www.marylai.com

High Res Images: HERE

SOURCE Jenny Chandler

