Prismatic Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Simplify Integrations for B2B SaaS Companies

Second funding round from Five Elms Capital in less than 12 months reinforces Prismatic's continued momentum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prismatic , a leading embedded integration platform, today announced $22 million in Series B funding to drive platform innovation. Five Elms Capital led this funding round, which is the growth equity firm's second investment in Prismatic in less than a year.

"Modern B2B SaaS teams juggle a growing expectation to integrate with the other software their customers use. Fulfilling these requirements is costly, time-consuming and frustrating, but Prismatic's embedded integration platform (embedded iPaaS) provides a seamless, scalable experience that enables teams to focus on innovation," said Michael Zuercher , CEO and co-founder of Prismatic. "Amid SaaS industry challenges, Prismatic's consistent, strong quarterly growth demonstrates the pivotal role integrations play in the future of SaaS."

The $22 million in funding will primarily fuel the expansion of Prismatic's research and development, fostering innovation and enhancements to the embedded iPaaS platform. Last year, Prismatic empowered B2B SaaS companies to provide the ultimate user experience for user-built integrations via its embedded integration designer . Future updates and launches enabled by this investment will drive even more versatility in the ways SaaS teams can build, manage, and embed integrations.

"Prismatic's stellar growth since its Series A, achieved in less than a year, has solidified the indispensable role of embedded iPaaS in B2B SaaS companies," said Austin Gideon , Principal at Five Elms Capital. "We are seeing intense demand across our portfolio of B2B software companies for a platform to help augment integration capabilities. Scaling software companies are able to realize strong returns on investment by utilizing Prismatic's platform, allowing teams to remain focused on delivering new products to customers. Partnering with this team again for the Series B gives us the opportunity to make meaningful advancements and improvements in the future of SaaS."

Prismatic's remarkable offering, achievements and quarter-over-quarter growth have also been recognized by software review site G2. The company was again named the #1 Momentum Leader with numerous badges in the Winter 2024 G2 report.

"Prismatic has been a game-changer for our team," said Colton McCormack, Lead Software Engineer - Integrations at Sisu. "The platform's intuitive low-code builder, marketplace and robust monitoring capabilities allow us to deliver complex integrations faster and more reliably than ever before. Whether quickly wiring up an integration using pre-built components or developing custom logic, Prismatic gives us the flexibility and customer support we need."

About Prismatic

Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies. It's the quickest way to build integrations to the other apps your customers use and to add a native integration marketplace to your product. A complete embedded iPaaS solution that empowers your whole organization, Prismatic encompasses an intuitive integration designer, embedded integration marketplace, integration deployment and support, and a purpose-built cloud infrastructure. Prismatic was built in a way developers love and provides the tools to make it perfectly fit the way you build software.

About Five Elms

Five Elms Capital is a leading growth investor in world-class software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Five Elms maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in the best software platforms globally. For more information, visit fiveelms.com.

