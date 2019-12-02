PrismHR Announces Investment from Stone Point Capital to Fuel Growth

HOPKINTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrismHR, the leading HR technology platform powering payroll, benefits and HR for small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S., today announced that funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC have taken a majority stake in the company. Stone Point, a leading private equity firm focused on investing in the financial services industry, joins existing investor Summit Partners as the company continues its quest to fuel the growth of America's small businesses through HR, benefits and technology that level the playing field with large enterprises.

"Stone Point, with its experience in PEO, employee benefits and HR technology, will be an incredibly valuable resource for us as we further our strategy to deliver software and services to our network of 300+ HR outsourcers serving small businesses nationwide," said Gary Noke, President and CEO of PrismHR. "We see a tremendous opportunity to use technology and data to make it easier and more cost effective for our HRO partners to improve operational efficiency and to deliver a world-class client and employee experience."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with PrismHR and believe that there is significant opportunity for growth for HR outsourcers serving the SMB market," said Jarryd Levine, Principal of Stone Point. "PrismHR and its network of HR service providers can bring incredible value to employers by helping them lower costs and compete in new ways through the use of technology to deliver quality services and top-tier benefits products to their employees."

"As the HR function becomes increasingly complex, we have observed continued growth in the demand for outsourced HR solutions for SMBs," said Scott Collins, Managing Director at Summit Partners, which invested in PrismHR in 2017. "With a sophisticated, scalable and comprehensive platform, we believe PrismHR is strongly positioned to help SMBs manage this complexity. It has been a pleasure to work alongside Gary to expand the PrismHR team and enhance the platform, and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership."

William Blair served as investment advisors and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisors for both PrismHR and Summit Partners in the transaction. Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP served as legal advisor to Stone Point.

About PrismHR

PrismHR's mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software , combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits, and HR, leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing greater than $80 billion in payroll each year. PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Mass. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com .



About Stone Point Capital LLC

Stone Point Capital LLC is a financial services-focused private equity firm based in Greenwich, CT. The firm has raised and managed eight private equity funds – the Trident Funds – with aggregate committed capital of more than $25 billion. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com .

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $19 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 500 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe, and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or on Twitter at @SummitPartners.

Contacts:

PrismHR

Maryellen Edwards

(508) 774-7261

medwards@prismhr.com



Summit Partners

Meg Devine

(617) 824-1047

mdevine@summitpartners.com

Stone Point Capital

Mary Manin

(203) 862-3126

mmanin@stonepoint.com

SOURCE PrismHR

Related Links

http://www.prismhr.com

