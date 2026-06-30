PrismHR Launches Insurance Advisory & Benefits Services to Help HROs Deliver Smarter, Unified Benefits Strategies

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrismHR, a Vensure Employer Solutions company and the leading HR technology software innovator for service providers across the U.S., announced today the launch of PrismHR Insurance Advisory & Benefits Services, a new offering designed to help human resources outsourcing providers (HROs) and service providers deliver smarter, more strategic benefits programs through a unified, advisory-led framework.

As benefits costs rise and compliance requirements grow more complex, many service providers struggle with fragmented solutions that increase administrative burden and limit the overall value of benefits programs. PrismHR Insurance Advisory & Benefits Services addresses these challenges by integrating strategic guidance, voluntary employee-paid products, Broker of Record services, and benefits administration into a single, cohesive approach that simplifies operations and enhances the employee experience.

"Service providers today are being asked to do more with benefits—deliver better outcomes, control costs, and meet the evolving expectations of both clients and employees," said Mike DeLessio, Chief of Staff at PrismHR. "PrismHR Insurance Advisory & Benefits Services brings together the strategy, products, and operational support they need in one unified framework, helping them simplify complexity while delivering more value across every client they serve."

At the core of the offering is a strategic advisory function that enables service providers to evaluate existing plans, identify coverage gaps, benchmark offerings, and develop tailored benefits strategies aligned to client and workforce needs, while also supporting renewals and carrier sourcing to reduce risk and optimize outcomes.

The offering also includes a comprehensive portfolio of voluntary, employee-paid products that expand benefits options without increasing employer costs, alongside Broker of Record services that centralize carrier management, lead renewals, and negotiate contracts to ensure consistency and efficiency across client populations.

Together, these capabilities create a scalable, unified model built for multi-client environments, enabling service providers to streamline administration, reduce complexity, and deliver more competitive, modern benefits programs that strengthen client satisfaction, retention, and employee engagement.

Service providers interested in learning more about PrismHR Insurance Advisory & Benefits Services and how it can support their benefits strategy and execution are encouraged to explore additional details and request a consultation at https://www.prismhr.com/insurance-advisory-benefits-services/.

About PrismHR

PrismHR creates exceptional software and services, empowering human resources outsourcing service providers such as Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), Administrative Service Organizations (ASOs) and payroll service providers. PrismHR's technology supports HR, payroll, benefits, compliance, onboarding and employee experience for millions of worksite employees across the United States. Today, PrismHR powers a significant portion of the HR outsourcing industry, helping providers grow, operate efficiently and deliver more value to their clients. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

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SOURCE PrismHR