PrismHR Named to TIME's Inaugural List of America's Top WorkTech Companies for 2026

Recognition places PrismHR among the top 1% of technology providers shaping how PEOs, ASOs, and Payroll Service Providers (PSP) deliver HR, payroll and benefits to the businesses they serve

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrismHR, a Vensure Employer Solutions company and the leading HR technology software innovator for service providers across the U.S., earned a spot on the inaugural list of America's Top WorkTech Companies for 2026 presented by TIME Magazine and Statista, a leading global data and market research company. PrismHR ranked No. 11 overall out of 5,000 considered, landing it in the top 1% of WorkTech companies.

America's Top WorkTech Companies is TIME's first ranking dedicated to the technology reshaping how U.S. businesses hire, manage and support their workforces. The inaugural list highlights companies across categories such as HR technology, payroll, workforce management and employee experience, spotlighting the providers whose products and platforms are having the most measurable effect on the modern workplace.

PrismHR's inclusion underscores its role as the technology backbone for Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), Administrative Services Organizations (ASOs) and Payroll Service Providers (PSPs) nationwide, supporting HR, payroll, benefits, compliance and employee experience for millions of worksite employees. Long-recognized as a leader in the PEO software market, PrismHR has quickly established itself as an innovative, bureau-focused Human Capital Management (HCM) technology provider for service providers seeking a single platform that can help them scale their business.

TIME partnered with Statista who gathered and reviewed data from roughly 5,000 U.S. companies through desk research, application forms and partnerships with other data and market intelligence firms, scoring each company on financial strength and industry impact, weighted equally and combined into an overall score. The 250 highest-scoring companies made the final list.

"It's an honor to be recognized on TIME's list of America's Top WorkTech Companies. This recognition reflects the trust that PEOs, ASOs and payroll service providers place in PrismHR every day, and the work our team has put into building technology that helps strengthen America's workforce and businesses across the country create better workplace experiences," says Michael DeLessio, President of PrismHR.

This recognition builds on a period of significant momentum for PrismHR:

AI Innovation: Unveiled at the Stevie award-winning PrismHR LIVE 2026 conference in June, PrismHR introduced Prism Intelligence (Pi), an AI-powered intelligence layer built into the core of its platform, alongside Prisma, an embedded AI assistant. The solutions help service providers and employers move past manual, disconnected processes toward a more automated and connected way of managing HR, payroll, and compliance work.

Unveiled at the Stevie award-winning PrismHR LIVE 2026 conference in June, PrismHR introduced Prism Intelligence (Pi), an AI-powered intelligence layer built into the core of its platform, alongside Prisma, an embedded AI assistant. The solutions help service providers and employers move past manual, disconnected processes toward a more automated and connected way of managing HR, payroll, and compliance work. Global Expansion: That same month, PrismHR also launched PrismHR Global, unifying Employer of Record services, contractor management, and workforce administration into one platform so service providers can support clients expanding into more than 175 countries without adding operational complexity.

Together, these launches reflect PrismHR's continued investment in giving PEOs, ASOs, and PSPs the technology to scale, compete, and deliver more value to the employers they serve.

PrismHR is one of two Vensure Employer Solutions brands on the list, alongside its division partner Namely, which ranked No. 48. To see the full list visit: https://time.com/article/2026/06/09/america-top-worktech-companies-2026/

About PrismHR

PrismHR creates exceptional software and services, empowering human resources outsourcing service providers such as Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), Administrative Service Organizations (ASOs), and payroll service providers (PSPs). PrismHR's PEO and HCM technology supports HR, payroll, benefits, compliance, onboarding and employee experience for millions of worksite employees across the United States. Today, PrismHR powers a significant portion of the HR outsourcing industry, helping providers grow, operate efficiently and deliver more value to their clients. A Vensure Employer Solutions company, PrismHR is located in Chandler, Arizona. For more information, visit prismhr.com.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

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SOURCE PrismHR