PrismHR Promotes Michael DeLessio to President

Longtime PrismHR leader with more than a decade of experience brings deep operational expertise and strategic execution to President role

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrismHR, a Vensure Employer Solutions company and the leading HR technology software innovator for service providers across the U.S., today announced the promotion of Michael DeLessio to President of PrismHR, effective July 2. DeLessio joined PrismHR in 2013 and most recently served as Chief Administration Officer and Chief of Staff.

A seasoned executive with more than two decades of experience, DeLessio has played a pivotal role in shaping PrismHR's growth, operational rigor and client experience. As Chief Administration Officer and Chief of Staff, he served as an extension of the CEO, driving alignment across enterprise initiatives and ensuring execution of strategic priorities.

"I'm honored to step into the role of President at such an exciting time for PrismHR," said DeLessio. "We have an incredibly strong foundation, a talented team and a clear vision for the future. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our clients and partners as we focus on delivering innovative solutions, operational excellence and long-term value."

DeLessio brings more than 20 years of experience leading professional services, customer support and transformation initiatives across global enterprise software organizations. Prior to PrismHR, he held leadership roles at Bullhorn, MicroStrategy and KANA Software, where he led teams across North America, EMEA and APAC and drove large-scale client implementations and operational improvements.

Since joining PrismHR, DeLessio has held multiple senior leadership roles, including Chief Digital Transformation Officer and Senior Vice President of Professional Services and Support. Known for aligning cross-functional teams and driving execution across the organization, he has built and scaled high-performing teams, driven significant revenue growth and enhanced the company's delivery and client experience.

"Mike is an exceptional leader with deep institutional knowledge, strong relationships across our leadership team and a clear understanding of our clients, our platform and our strategy," said Alex Campos. "He has consistently delivered results, built high-performing teams and driven meaningful transformation across PrismHR. I am confident in his ability to lead the organization forward."

DeLessio succeeds Kevin Andrews, who has transitioned from President into a new role as Strategic Advisor, Chief AI and Transformation Officer at the Board level. Together, these leadership appointments position PrismHR to accelerate innovation, advance its AI strategy and build on its strong foundation of client success.

About PrismHR

PrismHR creates exceptional software and services, empowering human resources outsourcing service providers such as Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), Administrative Service Organizations (ASOs) and payroll service providers. PrismHR's technology supports HR, payroll, benefits, compliance, onboarding and employee experience for millions of worksite employees across the United States. Today, PrismHR powers a significant portion of the HR outsourcing industry, helping providers grow, operate efficiently and deliver more value to their clients. A Vensure Employer Solutions company, PrismHR is located in Chandler, Arizona. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

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SOURCE PrismHR