PrismHR Launches PrismHR Global to Simplify International Expansion and Power Scalability for Service Providers and their SMBs

DENVER, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrismHR, a Vensure Employer Solutions company and the leading HR technology software innovator for service providers across the U.S., announced its new PrismHR Global solution at the opening of its annual PrismHR LIVE conference earlier this week — a global employment solution designed to help service providers and their clients expand internationally, navigate global workforce complexity, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

As the workforce becomes increasingly borderless, service providers have a growing opportunity to support clients with global hiring, cross-border workforce management, and international expansion. However, fragmented vendors, country-specific compliance requirements, and limited global capabilities have made it difficult for PEOs and service providers to scale and consistently deliver these services. PrismHR Global is purpose-built to address these challenges, giving providers a simplified and compliant way to support clients across 175+ countries while strengthening their competitive position.

PrismHR Global delivers an integrated global workforce solution that unifies Employer of Record (EOR), contractor management, and workforce administration into a single, seamless platform experience – backed by the strength of the PrismHR technology ecosystem. Global payroll services are also supported through PrismHR's global capabilities, ensuring compliant, reliable payroll execution across markets. PrismHR Global leverages owned infrastructure and in-country experts, giving service providers greater accuracy, stronger control, and increased confidence in the outcomes they deliver to clients.

"Global expansion should be a growth engine, not a barrier, for service providers," said Michael DeLessio, Chief of Staff at PrismHR. "With PrismHR Global, we're giving our customers the ability to instantly extend their reach into new markets and compete at a higher level, without adding complexity to their business. It's about helping them capture more opportunity, strengthen client relationships, and grow with confidence."

PrismHR Global builds on Vensure Employer Solutions' proven global services, which were first launched through its direct division, VensureHR, in 2025 and have already earned industry recognition, including HR.com's Best Global HR Expansion award, and multiple honors in the 24th Annual American Business Awards® for international achievements.

By combining global scale, local expertise, and a unified platform experience, PrismHR Global sets a new standard for how service providers support international growth in an increasingly competitive market. For more information about PrismHR Global, visit https://www.prismhr.com/global-solutions/.

About PrismHR

PrismHR creates exceptional software and services, empowering human resources outsourcing service providers such as Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), Administrative Service Organizations (ASOs), and payroll service providers. PrismHR's technology supports HR, payroll, benefits, compliance, onboarding and employee experience for millions of worksite employees across the United States. Today, PrismHR powers a significant portion of the HR outsourcing industry, helping providers grow, operate efficiently, and deliver more value to their clients. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE PrismHR