PrismHR Unveils Its AI-Powered Intelligence Layer, Prism Intelligence (Pi), and Embedded AI Assistant, Prisma, to Transform How Work Gets Done

Announced at PrismHR LIVE 2026, new AI-powered foundation brings automation, insights and decision support across the entire employee lifecycle

DENVER, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrismHR, a Vensure Employer Solutions company and the leading HR technology software innovator for service providers across the U.S., today announced Prism Intelligence (Pi) and Prisma at the opening of its annual PrismHR LIVE 2026 conference – introducing a unified, AI-powered foundation that delivers intelligent capabilities across its technology ecosystem to help service providers and employers work smarter, move faster and operate more efficiently.

Pi serves as an intelligence layer embedded into the core DNA of PrismHR's ecosystem, connecting workflows and experiences to transform how work gets done across the entire employee lifecycle. By unifying insights, automation and decision support across key functions, it helps organizations move beyond managing work to optimizing it—boosting productivity, accelerating decisions and simplifying operations without requiring additional tools or manual intervention.

Prisma brings this intelligence to life as PrismHR's embedded AI assistant, delivering contextual support and guidance directly within the flow of work. Seamlessly integrated across the platform, Prisma provides real-time insights, recommended actions and intuitive assistance, helping users navigate complex tasks, reduce friction, and make faster, more informed decisions without leaving their workflow.

"Prism Intelligence represents a fundamental shift in how HR technology supports our customers," said Mike DeLessio, Chief of Staff at PrismHR. "By embedding AI directly into the core of our technology, we're enabling service providers and employers to move beyond manual processes and fragmented systems to a more intelligent, connected way of working—one that drives efficiency, improves decision-making and ultimately delivers greater value to their clients."

Prism Intelligence (Pi) delivers new AI-powered capabilities across the ecosystem to address common and complex challenges across the employee lifecycle, including:

PrismHR Communication Hub , which delivers AI-powered messaging across email, SMS, in-app and push channels with AI-powered content creation, translation and targeting to ensure timely and effective communication.

which delivers AI-powered messaging across email, SMS, in-app and push channels with AI-powered content creation, translation and targeting to ensure timely and effective communication. PrismHR HR Compliance , which delivers AI-supported tools providing real-time guidance, proactive alerts and attorney-backed resources to help organizations navigate complex regulations with confidence while reducing risk and manual effort.

which delivers AI-supported tools providing real-time guidance, proactive alerts and attorney-backed resources to help organizations navigate complex regulations with confidence while reducing risk and manual effort. PrismHR Applicant Tracking , enhanced with AI-driven capabilities, automatically generates job descriptions, summarizes candidate qualifications and surfaces key skills to help teams move faster and make more informed hiring decisions.

, enhanced with AI-driven capabilities, automatically generates job descriptions, summarizes candidate qualifications and surfaces key skills to help teams move faster and make more informed hiring decisions. PrismHR Onboarding, which streamlines the new hire experience through AI-assisted content creation, automated workflows and multilingual support, which reduces administrative burden while delivering consistent, personalized onboarding at scale.

which streamlines the new hire experience through AI-assisted content creation, automated workflows and multilingual support, which reduces administrative burden while delivering consistent, personalized onboarding at scale. PrismHR Performance Management , which enables AI-guided feedback, benchmarking and coaching to drive stronger alignment and continuous performance improvement.

, which enables AI-guided feedback, benchmarking and coaching to drive stronger alignment and continuous performance improvement. PrismHR Report Center, which unlocks the value of workforce data through intuitive reporting, deeper analysis and faster insights using AI-assisted report building and natural language queries.

Pi represents a significant milestone in PrismHR's continued innovation following its 40th anniversary in 2025, marking a shift toward a more intelligent, connected future for HR technology where AI is seamlessly embedded into every workflow, interaction and decision.

PrismHR LIVE 2026, a Stevie Award–winning event in the 2026 American Business Awards, is being held June 14–17 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver. More than 600 executives, customers, prospects, partners, industry experts and analysts are attending, with nearly 50 sessions, a Discovery Studio featuring 16 product demonstrations and more than 70 Marketplace partners.

About PrismHR

PrismHR creates exceptional software and services, empowering human resources outsourcing service providers such as Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), Administrative Service Organizations (ASOs) and payroll service providers. PrismHR's technology supports HR, payroll, benefits, compliance, onboarding and employee experience for millions of worksite employees across the United States. Today, PrismHR powers a significant portion of the HR outsourcing industry, helping providers grow, operate efficiently, and deliver more value to their clients. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

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SOURCE PrismHR