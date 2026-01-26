PrismJet Named as Official Private Jet Charter Partner of the WM Phoenix Open

Private Jet Company Offers Services for Players and Guests

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrismJet , a locally owned private jet charter and management company, is pleased to announce it has been named the official private jet charter partner for the WM Phoenix Open taking place in Scottsdale, Ariz. Feb. 2 - 8.

Headquartered at Scottsdale Airport, PrismJet offers worldwide private aircraft charter and unparalleled jet management services.

PrismJet plane

For this year's golf tournament, PrismJet will provide transportation for a variety of players, musical artists and guests coming from cities across the country to participate in "The People's Open".

"We're thrilled to partner with the WM Phoenix Open and provide exceptional charter service for the players and guests," said Scott Casey, vice president at PrismJet. "As we continue to grow, we hope to continue to connect with community-based organizations and help clients reap the enjoyment and valuable benefits from flying private."

PrismJet's charter fleet has grown and now includes: a Challenger 604, a Challenger 300, two Challenger 350s, a Lear 45XR, and a King Air 350i, all based in Scottsdale. For those traveling around Hawaii, to Fiji, Asia, and beyond, PrismJet's Global 5000 based at Honolulu is the perfect aircraft for these charters.

PrismJet aims to demystify the complex aircraft ownership process by providing effective management expertise. Aircraft owners get proactive, transparent communication, prioritization of safety with frequent reporting and cost efficiencies to allow them to better enjoy the experience.

Additionally, PrismJet's team can assist individuals with the acquisition of an aircraft, carefully walking clients through the entire process to ensure a smooth and successful purchase.

Launched by aviation industry experts with over 100 years of combined experience, PrismJet's leadership team includes Mike Bianco, CEO; Todd Pixley, president and chief pilot; Scott Casey, vice president; Trevor Turcott, vice president and director of operations; and Scott Guetti, vice president and director of maintenance.

For more information visit www.prismjet.net.

About PrismJet

PrismJet offers dynamic aircraft management and charter services. Founded in 2023 by aviation industry veterans with the goal of providing concierge management services that offer a unique and proactive approach. With aircraft based in Arizona and Hawaii and chartering worldwide, clients can expect high-touch communication, proactive maintenance services, safety and best-in-class aircraft for charter flights.

Contact: Claire Natale

Phone: 202.294.5999

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PrismJet