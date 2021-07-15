Prismo Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prismo Systems, provider of the first security platform to continuously expose security blind spots, minimize attack surface, and actively mitigate threats, is pleased to announce it has been named a Distinguished Vendor TAG Cyber Security Quarterly for the third quarter of 2021.

In 2021, the frequency and scale of cyberattacks has increased and touched businesses and critical infrastructure ranging from hospitals to power plants. Amid the growing intensity and risks associated with these threats, the need for research and insight from leading experts is becoming more important as enterprises, governments, and individuals seek to stay one step ahead of looming threats and protect against the damage they can inflict on vital systems.

TAG Cyber selected Prismo as one of only a handful of industry-leading cyber security solution providers, to assist with its new report. The latest report features independent and cutting-edge research and insights on topics such as identity and vulnerability management, among many others. The report is available today for free download at prismosystems.com.

"We're excited to be contributing to the new edition of the TAG Cyber Security Quarterly," said Anjan Venkatramani, Co-Founder and CEO, of Prismo. "The continued increase in ransomware, supply chain, and other recent attacks has revealed new vulnerabilities and a meaningful backdrop for us to participate in this report alongside other vendors who are working diligently to mitigate cyber risks to businesses and systems. This report is a must read for the cyber security and IT communities, both across the private and public sectors."

The Q3 2021 Security Quarterly offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to feature Prismo in this publication," said Katie Teitler, VP of Research and Advisory at TAG Cyber. "Given the increase in attacks and data breaches across all sectors, their insights on Active Cyber Risk Management and tools to provide continuous risk assessment, policy-based enforcement, and compliance with NIST CSF, MITRE ATT&CK, and OWASP frameworks are of great interest and importance to IT and security professionals right now."

About Prismo Systems

Prismo is the first cybersecurity platform to connect fragmented data across silos, empowering enterprises to continuously expose blind spots, proactively reduce attack surface, automatically mitigate risk, and adhere to the NIST cybersecurity framework. Prismo is a modern, distributed, cloud-native platform built on Zero Trust principles that transforms the way enterprises secure users, assets, and applications. With Prismo enterprises are able to simplify the security stack, streamline security operations, assure compliance, lower costs, and dramatically reduce risk. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Prismo is backed by Sequoia Capital. For more information, visit us at: www.prismosystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a trusted cyber security research analyst firm, providing unbiased industry insights and recommendations to security solution providers and Fortune 100 enterprises. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Edward Amoroso, former SVP/CSO of AT&T, the company bucks the trend of pay-for-play research by offering in-depth research, market analysis, consulting, and personalized content based on hundreds of engagements with clients and non-clients alike—all from a former practitioner perspective. For more information, visit https://www.tag-cyber.com

