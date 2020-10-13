Prison Fellowship International And Biblica Partner To Give Children Of Prisoners Access To Scripture Resources

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prison Fellowship International (PFI) and Biblica, the International Bible Society, have partnered to bring the transformative power of God's Word to 40,000 children worldwide who have an incarcerated parent. Under the agreement, Biblica will provide age-appropriate Scripture resources for children and caregivers which will then be distributed through PFI's Children of Prisoners Program.

"The partnership with our friends at Biblica will help provide a vital intervention these children desperately need," said PFI President and CEO Andrew Corley. "Life-changing resources are an integral part of PFI's strategy to transform lives and break the cycle of crime. Both PFI and Biblica are committed to putting the Bible in the hands of children and their families."

"We couldn't be more excited about this vital partnership with PFI," said Geof Morin, president and CEO of Biblica. "This shared effort to bring Gospel transformation to some of the world's most vulnerable and forgotten kids fits squarely into our highest mission hopes."

More than 14 million children around the world have an incarcerated parent. They are marginalized, impoverished, and at high risk of exploitation, abuse, and neglect. The stigma of parental incarceration is devastating for children as they experience the resulting trauma, shame, and financial challenges. Without intervention, there is an increased risk that these children will repeat the cycles of crime, poverty, and shame.

The partnership is part of a new PFI program in which children of prisoners are connected with a local church-based volunteer who will mentor each child. Mentors will serve as tutors, using Scripture to achieve both spiritual and educational outcomes.

About Prison Fellowship International

Prison Fellowship International (PFI) is dedicated to transforming the lives of prisoners, their families, and victims through their global network of 116 ministry partners. The vision of PFI is to break the cycle of crime and restore lives, worldwide, through Jesus's love. Learn more at www.pfi.org.

About Biblica, The International Bible Society

Biblica is a global Bible ministry that inspired by radical generosity. For more than 200 years, Biblica has helped people beyond the reach of God's Word discover the love of Jesus Christ, producing relevant and reliable Scripture translations and resources that serve people on the margins of the Gospel – the unreached, unengaged, unseen, and unwanted. Visit www.biblica.com for more information.

