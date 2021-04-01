Prison Fellowship Leads April as Second Chance Month for the Fifth Year

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prison Fellowship ®, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, recognizes April 2021 as Second Chance Month ™ for the fifth consecutive year. This annual observance was created by Prison Fellowship in 2017 to raise awareness about the barriers that returning citizens face.

In the United States today, approximately one in three people have a criminal record. Once released from prison, they face up to 44,000 documented legal restrictions, not to mention social stigma, that limit their access to education, jobs, housing, and other things necessary to live a flourishing life. Prison Fellowship spearheads a coalition of over 550 Second Chance Month partners - organizations, businesses, and churches - in the nationwide effort to raise awareness about these barriers and unlock brighter futures for people with a criminal record. U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Rob Portman (R-OH) have signaled their support by introducing a resolution in the Senate calling for April to be observed as Second Chance Month.

"God is patient in giving us second chances—and not just one, but continual second chances," said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. "This month, we invite individuals, families, churches, and organizations to join us in spreading hope and advocating for more opportunities for those who have served their time. Redemptive justice is something that should be available to all in America."

"Throughout the year, but specifically during Second Chance Month, we pray for all those with a criminal record seeking a second chance," said Heather Rice-Minus, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Church Mobilization. "Prison Fellowship will continue to advocate for a more restorative criminal justice system for all, including fairer sentencing, more constructive correctional culture, and closure for those with a criminal record."

Prison Fellowship is raising awareness of the need for second chances through federal and state proclamations and resolutions, virtual events, storytelling, social media campaigns, and policy briefings across the country. Here are just a few of the events commemorating this special month:

The first-ever virtual Second Chance Sunday Service on Sunday, April 11 . Hillsong East Coast will perform, and Pastor Jon Kelly of Chicago West Bible Church will deliver remarks.

on . Hillsong East Coast will perform, and Pastor of Chicago West Bible Church will deliver remarks. The Road to Second Chances Virtual Prayer Meeting on Saturday, April 17 . Speakers from around the country will share personal stories of living out their second chance, as we cover our nation with prayer.

on . Speakers from around the country will share personal stories of living out their second chance, as we cover our nation with prayer. The annual Virtual Second Chance Month Gala on Thursday, April 29 . The program will include a keynote address by Equal Justice Initiative founder and executive director Bryan Stevenson , a musical performance by Lecrae, and powerful second chance stories.

on . The program will include a keynote address by Equal Justice Initiative founder and executive director , a musical performance by Lecrae, and powerful second chance stories. Second Chance Month Twitter chats on April 1 , 7, 14, and 28. Criminal justice experts, pastors, policymakers, and personally impacted persons will discuss a variety of second chance topics. Follow @JusticeReform and search #SecondChanceMonth.

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

