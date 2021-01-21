Pristus™ Releases New Baby Clothing Line Called Coco Collection

KENSINGTON, Conn., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Renae Cote from Pristus™ is releasing the brand new Coco Collection. Each product was tested by the founder's baby herself. The Coco Collection will be released on Feb. 1, 2021.

Pristus™ is known for helping moms so they can make baby comfortable and happy.

The new collection features super soft outfits designed for easy baby doctor's visits.

Thus, for the first time, Renae Cote has created an entire product line of her own baby's favorite babywear. The new Coco Collection is scheduled to go live on Feb. 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website Pristus.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The loungewear was designed to showcase materials softer than fleece with zero agitation factors so that baby's doctor's visits could be easier on moms.

Several products come in navy, coral, and sage to capitalize on today's trends.

Some of the babywear are made from extra thick material which means moms will be able to layer their baby less during the day.

The Coco Collection also includes soft cardigans in case moms want to layer their babies for the ultimate warmth.

Each individual clothing item has its own name. A few examples are:

"The Sophia" Scandinavian Swiss Cross Textured Sweater & Pants Set

"The Timothy" Textured Sweater Onesie

"The Blake" Light Dinner Cardigan

"The Spot" Double Soft Puppy Print Onesie

"The Taylor" Doctor Visit Loungewear Shirt and Pants Set

The Coco Collection ranges in price from $18 to $45.

Renae Cote is excited to welcome her fans to her the new product line collection they've been requesting.

Renae Cote

1-860-817-0240

[email protected]



For more information about Coco Collection or for an interview with Renae Cote, please write to [email protected]. Media high-res photos available upon request.

About Pristus™

Renae Cote started designing baby clothing after she was faced with a very real problem. She couldn't find anything soft enough for her baby to wear during doctor's visits. After many months of testing babywear from manufacturers, Renae Cote's products started gaining notoriety amongst the baby industry.

Pristus.com



Related Images

new-coco-collection-baby-clothing.jpg

New Coco Collection - Baby Clothing Line - by Pristus

The new collection features super soft outfits designed for easy baby doctor's visits.

Related Links

Media Kit - Coco Collection



SOURCE Pristus