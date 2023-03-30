Pritchard Commercial Partners with ZEVX to Electrify Commercial Trucks and Fleets

National Leader in Fleet Supply and Service Selects ZEVX to Improve Environmental Impact and Fleet Economics, with Best-in-Class EV Battery System Technology & Commercial Powertrains

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritchard Commercial, an industry leader in commercial and fleet vehicle sales, is excited to announce a distribution partnership with ZEVX™, Inc., the worldwide leader in intelligent EV systems. Through this partnership, Pritchard Commercial may now begin nationally selling ZEVX's series of premier battery electric powertrain and power system products. This allows traditional Class 2-5 commercial and fleet vehicles to upgrade to zero carbon EVs.

ZEVX is a rapid innovator in battery electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. The company has a series of premier battery electric powertrain and power system products that quickly migrate Class 2-5 commercial fleet assets and auxiliary power tools to zero carbon. ZEVX's platinum service mission starts with customers, operating through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure and tier 1 fleet management companies (FMCs).

"Since our founding in 1913, Pritchard Companies and later Pritchard Commercial have been dedicated to offering our trucking and fleet customers the premier parts, services and solutions for all of their needs," said Ryan Pritchard, founding family, fifth generation. "The ZEVX promise of electrifying today's trucks and fleets is nothing short of astonishing. However, it was seeing firsthand what ZEVX has accomplished, while so many others have not, that sold us on a bright future with the company."

Pritchard Commercial is a subsidiary of Pritchard Companies, which includes a variety of vehicle offerings. As a national transportation enterprise, Pritchard Commercial supplies everything from chassis to upfitting, registration to logistics, and will now also begin selling ZEVX's battery electric powertrains. With the proof-of-concept stage completed in 2022, Pritchard Commercial is now engaged in an operational trial of the ZEVX intelligent EV power systems in six states, ahead of its broader rollout.

"ZEVX electric power systems are helping commercial fleets embrace the future with solutions to lower carbon emissions, improve daily economics and extend the life of existing fleets and vehicles," said Don Listwin, CEO of ZEVX. "Pritchard Commercial, leveraging 110 years and counting of powering our nation's trucks and supply chain, is an ideal partner to increase our speed of fleet modernization and electrification nationwide."

