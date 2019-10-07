Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm Files First Listeria Lawsuit in Cooked Chicken Recall

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National food safety law firm, Pritzker Hageman, P.A., filed the first Listeria lawsuit against Tip Top Poultry Inc., E.A. Sween Company, The Suter Company, Inc., and Sam's West, Inc. (doing business as Sam's Club). Attorneys Fred Pritzker, Eric Hageman, and David Coyle filed the suit on Monday, October 7th, 2019, in United States District Court for the District of Minnesota. The lawsuit (0:19-cv-02664) was filed on behalf of Plaintiff Craig Moraski, a resident of Bellevue, NE. Mr. Moraski suffered a Listeria monocytogenes infection after consuming contaminated chicken salad that came from Tip Top, E.A. Sween, Suter, and Sam's.

Mr. Moraski's wife had purchased 2-lb. tubs of "Member's Mark Chicken Salad" from a Sam's Club store in Papillion, NE on August 13th and on September 4th. On October 1st, she received an email notification that the product was part of a major Listeria recall issued by Tip Top Poultry. Tip Top is an ingredient provider to The Suter Company, which supplies chicken salad products to E.A. Sween, which in turn processes and sells the products to a variety of retail stores and distributors for public consumption, including Sam's Club. That same evening, Mr. Moraski began experiencing symptoms of Listeria, including nausea and diarrhea. He was hospitalized after receiving a positive test result for Listeria on October 5th.

One of the deadliest foodborne pathogens, Listeria monocytogenes causes a serious illness called listeriosis. Virtually all people who contract listeriosis require hospitalization. People who are elderly, immuno-compromised, or pregnant are at high risk for infection.

Pritzker Hageman, P.A. is a national food safety law firm that represents clients who have been sickened by contaminated food. Our Listeria legal team, including attorneys Fred Pritzker, Eric Hageman, and David Coyle, have won hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients, including a $4.5 million recovery for a man who suffered permanent brain damage from a Listeria infection caused by contaminated food, in what is believed to be the one of the largest Listeria settlements in U.S. history.

