Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Lawyers File First Lawsuit in Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak

Dec. 5, 2023

PENSACOLA, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pritzker Hageman food safety lawyers have filed the first lawsuit (case file number 1:23-cv-00292-AW-MJF) arising from a fast-growing Salmonella Sundsvall outbreak linked to Trufresh cantaloupe sold under the brand names Malichita and Rudy.

Pritzker Hageman's award-winning Salmonella legal team is representing the family of a 13-month-old boy who contracted a severe Salmonella infection after consuming tainted cantaloupe in a fruit platter purchased from Sam's Club. The child spent several days in the hospital with debilitating and painful symptoms, including bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.

Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak Grows, Lawsuits to Follow

On November 22, Sofia Produce, operating under the name "Trufresh," recalled Malichita and Rudy cantaloupe that have been linked to a multi-state Salmonella outbreak. The CDC reports that as of November 30, at least 117 people have been infected with Salmonella in 34 states.

The cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak has caused life-threatening illnesses and even killed two people in Minnesota. Dozens of cases were reported at long-term care facilities and childcare centers. This Salmonella outbreak poses a significant risk to the most vulnerable members of our community including children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems, who are at the highest risk for severe complications.

As the Salmonella outbreak continues to spread, more people are likely to seek legal action. Pritzker Hageman has already been contacted by multiple people affected by the outbreak.

Pritzker Hageman attorney Ray Trueblood says, "Parents should never have to worry if the food they buy for their children is safe. We put our trust in food companies to produce safe food that won't make us sick. It's a parent's worst nightmare to see their child suffer in the hospital because a food company failed to follow basic food safety procedures."

Contact an Experienced Salmonella Lawyer Before Time Runs Out

Pritzker Hageman is one of the few law firms in the country that represents people sickened by Salmonella and other foodborne pathogens. The Pritzker Hageman Salmonella lawyers have won some of the largest recoveries in American history, including a landmark Salmonella verdict for the family of a five-year-old boy.

If you or a loved one was diagnosed with Salmonella after eating cantaloupe, you should talk to an experienced Salmonella lawyer right away because laws called "statutes of limitations" may limit the amount of time you have to file a claim. 

Ray Trueblood
[email protected] 
1-888-377-8900

Tariq Miller
[email protected]
1-888-377-8900

