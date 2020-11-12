Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Lawyers File Second E.coli Lawsuit for Client Sickened from Consuming Food at Chipotle

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The E. coli lawyers at national food safety law firm Pritzker Hageman, P.A. have filed a second lawsuit against Chipotle on behalf of a teenage girl who contracted a Shiga-toxin producing E. coli O157:H7 infection after consuming food purchased at a Chipotle restaurant in Columbus, OH.

Our client was sickened after consuming a salad bowl (containing romaine lettuce among other foods) purchased on September 22, 2020 and on September 24, 2020 from the Chipotle on 1140 Polaris Parkway. As a result of her E. coli infection, our client developed a painful and debilitating gastrointestinal illness and was hospitalized for several days. This is the second lawsuit that our E. coli lawyers have filed for clients who purchased food containing romaine lettuce and other ingredients on the same day from the same Chipotle restaurant. Our law firm is currently investigating whether our clients' illnesses are associated with either of three recently announced E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks, most likely the one currently identified as "Unknown Source 1 – E. coli O157:H7."

Sue for E. coli Food Poisoning from a Restaurant

Restaurants are the most common setting for foodborne illness. Chipotle has been linked to multiple food poisoning outbreaks over the past decade, including two E. coli outbreaks that sickened 60 people in 2015. Pritzker Hageman law firm filed the first lawsuit in these outbreaks.

Our team of E. coli lawyers have seen firsthand the toll that E. coli infections take on victims and their families. Symptoms of an E. coli infection include severe abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea (often bloody). A confirmed E. coli diagnosis is required in order to sue a restaurant for E. coli food poisoning. The first step for someone experiencing these symptoms is to contact a healthcare provider for a stool sample test.

About Pritzker Hageman

Pritzker Hageman, P.A. is a national food safety law firm that represents people sickened by contaminated food. Our food poisoning lawyers include Fred Pritzker, Eric Hageman, Raymond Konz, David Coyle, Tariq Miller, and Alicia Brenhaug.

Contact

