Pritzker Hageman Law Firm Retained to Investigate Second Tuberculosis Outbreak Linked to Aziyo Biologics Bone Repair Products

News provided by

Pritzker Hageman, P.A.

11 Aug, 2023, 15:02 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pritzker Hageman law firm has been retained to investigate a rare tuberculosis outbreak associated with Viable Bone Matrix products manufactured by Aziyo Biologics. Pritzker Hageman's team of infectious disease lawyers are representing a 58-year-old Texas woman who contracted tuberculosis (TB) from contaminated bone graft products used in spinal surgery. She will now go through months of TB treatment with debilitating symptoms from this dangerous and painful disease.

Aziyo Biologics TB Outbreak Investigation

Aziyo Biologics issued a voluntary recall for its Viable Bone Matrix material after health officials linked the contaminated products to a tuberculosis outbreak that has infected at least five people and killed one. The recalled products were sent to thirteen healthcare facilities in seven states between February 27, 2023, and June 20, 2023. All 36 patients who had the products implanted in surgical and dental procedures are being treated as though they have tuberculosis because the disease can turn fatal if left untreated.

Although tuberculosis outbreaks from transplanted tissue are rare, this is the second outbreak that has been linked to Aziyo's bone repair products in two years. In 2021, eight people died when a contaminated bone graft product was used in spinal surgery. 

What You Need to Know About Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a rare infectious disease caused by the bacteria mycobacterium tuberculosis. Symptoms of a TB infection from a bone graft may include the following:

  • Fever
  • Night sweats
  • Fatigue
  • Chest pain
  • Coughing (including coughing up blood)
  • Local infection of tissue surrounding the graft site

People who have been diagnosed with tuberculosis are also at risk for systemic infection affecting the whole body and damage to the kidneys, liver, lungs, and surrounding tissue.

Contact an Experienced Infectious Disease Lawyer As Soon As Possible

Pritzker Hageman is one of the few law firms in the country with experience representing clients in infectious disease lawsuits. If you or a loved one contracted tuberculosis from contaminated bone graft materials, it is important to talk to an experienced infectious disease lawyer as soon as possible because laws called "statutes of limitations," which vary by state, may limit the amount of time you have to file a claim.

Contact
Eric Hageman
1-888-377-8900
[email protected]

SOURCE Pritzker Hageman, P.A.

