Pritzker Hageman Legionnaires' Disease Lawyers Investigate Legionella Pneumonia Outbreaks Nationwide

Pritzker Hageman, P.A.

21 Dec, 2023, 18:23 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a nationwide surge of Legionnaires' disease cases, Pritzker Hageman's award-winning team of infectious disease lawyers is actively engaged in outbreak investigations, pursuing justice and compensation for victims and their families.

What is Legionnaires' Disease?

People get sick with Legionnaires' disease when they breathe in mist contaminated with legionella bacteria.
Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by inhaling water mist contaminated with legionella bacteria. Legionella bacteria causes a group of infectious diseases known as legionellosis which includes legionella pneumonia and a mild illness called Pontiac fever.    

Legionella is one of the most common waterborne pathogens to cause community-acquired pneumonia. Legionnaires' disease outbreaks have been linked to the cooling towers, hot tubs, decorative fountains, and plumbing systems of hotels, hospitals, and other large buildings.

While the CDC reports about 10,000 cases of Legionnaires' disease each year, the true number is likely much higher. Legionnaires' disease is frequently misdiagnosed due to its flu-like symptoms, resulting in delayed treatment and potentially fatal outcomes. Among untreated cases of Legionnaires' disease, the death rate can be as high as 80 percent.   

Signs and Symptoms of Legionnaires' Disease

The first signs of Legionnaires' disease typically appear within two to ten days after exposure to legionella bacteria. Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease typically include:

  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • High fever
  • Productive cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chest pain
  • Gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
  • Confusion

Those with increased risk for Legionnaires' disease due to age, smoking history, chronic lung disease, and weakened immunity, face a heightened risk of serious complications such as respiratory failure, kidney failure, septic shock, and Guillain Barre Syndrome.

Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Investigations

An effective water management plan is the industry standard for preventing Legionnaires' disease outbreaks. When building operators fail to regularly monitor and clean their water systems, it can lead to severe illness and even death.

The Pritzker Hageman Legionnaires' lawyers are currently investigating a Legionnaires' disease outbreak associated with the hot tub at The Creeks on Kirklevington in Lexington, Kentucky.

If you or a loved one contracted Legionnaires' disease, it is important to contact an experienced lawyer as soon as possible because laws called statutes of limitations may limit the amount of time you have to file a claim. An experienced Legionnaires' disease lawyer will thoroughly investigate your case to determine the source of your legionella infection and identify the liable parties that can be sued.

Contact

Eric Hageman
1-888-377-8900
[email protected] 

Raymond Trueblood
1-888-377-8900
[email protected] 

SOURCE Pritzker Hageman, P.A.

