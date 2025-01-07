Pritzker Hageman Semi-Truck Accident Lawyers Investigate Truck Crashes Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pritzker Hageman, a nationally recognized personal injury law firm, provides compassionate legal representation for semi-truck accident victims and their families. With a proven track record in trucking litigation, the firm's semi-truck accident legal team is committed to holding negligent trucking companies and semi-drivers accountable.

Attorney Eric Hageman, who leads Pritzker Hageman's semi-truck accident legal team, inspects a semi-truck that injured one of our clients.

The Pritzker Hageman semi-truck accident lawyers conduct thorough investigations to uncover critical evidence, building strong cases that achieve substantial settlements and verdicts for their clients. The firm's dedicated truck accident legal team guides clients through the legal process, allowing families to focus on healing while the lawyers tirelessly pursue justice on their behalf.

Why Legal Advocacy Matters for Truck Crash Victims

Semi-truck accidents can have devastating consequences, including severe injuries, financial hardship, and wrongful death. Recent reports show a troubling increase in truck-related crashes across the United States. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 5,700 large trucks were involved in fatal crashes in 2021, an 18-percent increase compared to the previous year.

Additionally, truck accidents caused more than 150,000 injuries, with driver fatigue, equipment failure, and poor weather conditions cited as leading factors. Winter weather conditions amplify these risks, as seen in high-profile accidents like the recent deadly chain-reaction semi-crash in Clearwater Township, Minnesota. Victims of these semi-crashes often face an uphill battle navigating legal and insurance processes, underscoring the importance of experienced legal representation.

Contributing to this problem are regulatory gaps such as the lack of universal participation in the State-to-State (S2S) Verification System, designed to track driver violations and prevent unqualified drivers from operating large trucks. States like Nevada are not yet part of the system, creating potential loopholes that increase the risk of preventable semi-truck crashes.

Pritzker Hageman's Nevada legal team has investigated semi-truck crashes where these regulatory gaps played a role in causing tragic accidents, highlighting the urgent need for more accountability and enforcement within the trucking industry.

About The Pritzker Hageman Law Firm: How Our Truck Accident Lawyers Can Help

Pritzker Hageman is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families impacted by catastrophic injuries and wrongful death in cases involving burn injuries, foodborne illnesses, and commercial trucking accidents. With experienced legal teams based in Minneapolis and Las Vegas, the firm provides compassionate and skilled legal representation to clients across the United States.

Contact

Eric Hageman

[email protected]

1-888-377-8900

Raymond Trueblood

[email protected]

1-888-377-8900

