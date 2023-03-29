Privacera Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

The designation helps customers gain rapid access to data stored and processed in BigQuery

Leverages standards-based Ranger policies for fine-grained access control

Organizations will be able to accelerate their migration to Google Cloud by securely managing data access policies across data sources.

FREMONT, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the only open-standards-based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announces that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation.

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery . As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three-phase process. First, they run a series of data integration tests and then compare results against benchmarks, the last step is to work closely with partners to fill any gaps and refine documentation for our mutual customers.

By earning the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation, Privacera has proven its technology has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation enables customers the ability to have confidence that Privacera works well with BigQuery and saves time in evaluating their needs if they are not already using it.

Privacera enhances data access controls to BigQuery and expands the Google Cloud footprint across diverse data sources by providing advanced access control capabilities including attribute-based access control and tag-based access control.

Being part of the program, Privacera now has even more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps.

Privacera will also be integrating with the Google Cloud BigQuery Partner Center to help ease the customer experience of evaluating Privacera with BigQuery.

"Privacera delivers unified security and access governance across cloud data estates like Google Cloud Services at scale," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO, Privacera. "This most recent Google Cloud Read - BigQuery designation is another step forward for us on our mission to empower enterprise organizations to define and enforce access control across projects, datasets, tables, columns, and views in BigQuery from a single, centralized location. What results are faster queries and trusted analytics because the need for multiple access requests and denials is removed."

"We are pleased to recognize Privacera with the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation," said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Achieving this designation indicates that Privacera's platform has been validated by Google Cloud to deliver a unique customer experience, enabling organizations to deploy Privacera's data security and governance technology to enhance functionality and interoperability."

To learn more about Privacera's expertise with Google Cloud, visit . To learn more about Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery and its benefits visit .

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

