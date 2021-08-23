Privacera and StreamSets Join Forces to Provide Rapid, Secure DataOps with Reinforced Data Security & Compliance

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the cloud data access governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced a technology partnership with StreamSets, Inc., provider of the industry's first DataOps platform. This new integration ensures joint customers' data is secured whether accessing it for data processing, or migrating it from on-premises data repositories to the cloud.

When moving to the cloud or preparing for ETL (extract, transform, and load) processing, data is often sourced from a myriad of applications and systems. These systems are often managed and operated by different employees across the organization who all require varying degrees of access to different datasets based on their roles, responsibilities, or analytical needs. When data teams access data to build data integration pipelines, sensitive data within those disparate systems and files must be encrypted to protect it throughout all stages of the ETL process to prevent misuse by unauthorized users and to avoid privacy or compliance violations.

Privacera provides StreamSets users powerful column-level encryption to ensure sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information (PII), Payment Card Information (PCI), or Protected Health Information (PHI), is secured end-to-end throughout the ETL process. Whether data is at rest or in flight, Privacera enables customers to safeguard against unauthorized use and ensure compliance with stringent privacy regulations like CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, HIPAA, and more.

"The combination of Privacera and StreamSets enables our customers to accelerate digital transformation by providing a centralized solution for data integration and governance across the open cloud— no matter where data resides," said Vincent Goveas, Director of Product Management at Privacera.

Privacera Encryption Gateway (PEG) is a robust, scalable API gateway that extends Apache Ranger's Key Management Services (KMS) and policy engine to offer precise policy-based encryption and decryption schemes for fine-grained, column-level data protection. StreamSets users can define how to encrypt sensitive data using various schemes, enabling them to encrypt whole elements or selected parts of a field. PEG automatically finds the scheme mappings and encrypts either entire elements in bulk, or encrypts all the relevant content from sensitive fields, as specified in the schemes.

"As companies aim to deliver continuous data, StreamSets and Privacera keep pace with our joint customers' needs by providing a seamless, centralized data integration and governance solution that secures data across multi- or hybrid-cloud architectures," said Mary Berg, VP of Worldwide Business Development at StreamSets.

The StreamSets DataOps platform is the industry's first multi-cloud DataOps platform for modern data integration, helping enterprises to manage "data drift," frequent and unexpected changes to upstream data that break pipelines and damage data integrity. With Privacera's integrated encryption and decryption capabilities, more data is made accessible to a greater number of StreamSets data engineers without risking exposure of sensitive elements. This accelerates secure, efficient data analysis and provides safe democratization of data across various business units, so enterprises can save time and resources when performing data analytics.

