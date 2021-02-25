Privacera Announces Partnership with Talend for Rapid Cloud Data Integration and Governance with Automated Privacy and Compliance

FREMONT, Calif. and BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , calthe cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced a technology partnership with Talend , a global leader in data integration and data integrity. This new alliance ensures joint customers' data is complete, clean, uncompromised, and secured end-to-end throughout the data integration lifecycle.

Privacera provides seamless column-level encryption across cloud-native databases and object stores, as well as consistent, fine-grained access controls on data accessed for data processing. Talend processes and integrates data from multiple applications and systems to bring data together into a single environment, ensuring all company information is reliable and available in real-time to power decisions across cloud and hybrid environments.

"Data is an enterprise's most critical asset, especially as organizations continue to adopt cloud-based solutions and move toward data-driven approaches. However, to be truly effective, it is essential that data is trusted, secured, and compliant with ever-evolving privacy regulations," said Don Bosco Durai, Privacera Co-Founder and CTO. "The combination of Privacera and Talend enables our customers to rapidly analyze their data to achieve business-critical outcomes, while ensuring it is secured and governed end-to-end. We're excited to add Talend to our growing list of valued partners and to further our mission of helping our impressive list of worldwide customer brands safely democratize data across their organizations."

With Privacera and Talend, joint customers can fully automate their data management processes from a centralized location to ensure data is protected at any stage, enabling:

Fast, secure data democratization across the enterprise

Compliance with privacy and industry regulations, such as GDPR, LGPD, HIPAA, CCPA, PCI DSS, and more

Consistent access control policies across all services and applications to prevent privacy breaches and protect sensitive customer data

Seamless, API-driven infrastructure fully configured in minutes without requiring manual installation or maintenance

Automated access policy enforcement, which removes the manual burden on data teams

Complete visibility of data usage to understand who accesses what data, from where, and for what purposes

Talend leverages Privacera's integrated encryption and decryption capabilities to ensure sensitive data is protected end-to-end, whether migrating from on-premises to the cloud, or accessing it for analysis. With column- and field-level encryption, more data is made accessible to a greater number of data analysts without risking exposure of sensitive elements, such as credit cards or social security numbers. This accelerates secure, efficient data analysis and provides safe democratization of data across various business units, so enterprises can save time and resources when performing data analytics.

Additionally, Talend supports Privacera's fine-grained access controls across 20+ cloud-native services, ensuring data is only accessible to authorized users with granular permissions. The integration reduces the manual burden on data administrators, prevents unauthorized use of sensitive data, and enables Talend users to easily prove compliance with industry regulations like the Payment Card Information Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)– among others.

Talend Data Fabric combines data integration, integrity, and governance in a single, unified platform that delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real time. The Talend Trust Score™ furthers this focus by providing an at-a-glance assessment of data health — its quality, relevance, and popularity — keeping every employee informed and confident that they're getting the data they need.

"Trusting data is critical to making rapid decisions and ensuring business success. With Privacera's seamless integration with Talend Data Fabric, our customers can take advantage of a fully automated privacy and governance solution that enables faster access to that data, without compromising security or compliance," said Rob Cornell, Head of Technology Alliances, Talend.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™, Privacera provides a unified system for data governance and security across multiple cloud services. Often described as "Apache Ranger in the Cloud," Privacera provides a single data access governance platform that extends Ranger's capabilities beyond traditional Big Data environments to multiple cloud services and analytical platforms such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Snowflake, and Databricks. Privacera enables IT and data platform teams to democratize data for analytics, while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera offices are located in Fremont, California and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.privacera.com or follow @privacera.

