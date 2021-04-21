Privacera CFO Linda Khachooni Named a Top 25 Women Leader in Cybersecurity for 2021 by The Software Report

FREMONT, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, is pleased to announce that its CFO Linda Khachooni has been recognized as a Top 25 Women Leader in Cybersecurity for 2021 by The Software Report. Hundreds of exceptional women were nominated in this year's process, which the market research firm evaluated based on a series of questions that demonstrated their cybersecurity expertise. The full list of leaders can be viewed here.

According to The Software Report, as legacy systems undergo digital transformation and companies adapt to cloud-based infrastructure and remote operations, the need for highly skilled security professionals has never been higher. The women that comprise this year's list have not only stepped up to new challenges in addressing cyber risks and vulnerabilities, they also implemented proactive strategies that will ensure ongoing resilience to cyberattacks for both their organizations and their clients. Their specialized expertise in areas such as compliance, threat detection and response, identity management, and others has contributed not only to their organizations but also to the broader cybersecurity field. Moreover, many have worked diligently to promote diversity in their workplaces and to foster the professional development of their teams, demonstrating their commitment to continuous improvement and growth.

"As the past year's events have shown, the ability to provide guidance and insight amid unprecedented change has never been more important to an organization's success and growth," said Balaji Ganesan, Co-Founder and CEO of Privacera. "As CFO, Linda has been a valuable and trusted member of our Executive Team, bringing more than thirty years of experience working with early-stage growth companies to her position. We congratulate her for this recognition and for her stellar contributions overseeing our finance, legal, operations, negotiations, fundraising, and organizational processes."

Linda helped increase Privacera's team by 130 percent and secured outside funding for the company whose mission is to enable data democratization without compromising compliance with regulations, such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Prior to Privacera, she was an integral part of the C-Suite for a number of emerging businesses where she oversaw financial management and growth, and M&A activities that led to acquisitions by AT&T, eBay, Smith Micro, Riverstone, and Excite.

"Integrating privacy, compliance, and security has become a table stake for organizations looking to migrate enterprise data to the cloud and drive data analytics which was made evident by Privacera's recent $50M Series B," said Khachooni. "With a 2.5X ARR growth in 2020 and numerous Fortune 500 companies as customers, Privacera continues to be recognized as part of an elite set of companies with the most potential to tectonically shift how enterprises operate for the better. I am thrilled to be part of such an important and vibrant company and look forward to helping Privacera continue to excel during its next phase of opportunity and growth."

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

Tweet this: #dataaccess #datagovernance and #datasecurity provider @privacera congratulates CFO Linda Khachooni for being named a Top 25 Women Leader in Cybersecurity for 2021 by The Software Report

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, retail, media, and consumer industries to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Privacera

Related Links

https://www.privacera.com

