Privacera Enables Highly-Scalable, Near-Instant Cloud Data Sharing With Automated Governance and Compliance

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced expanded coverage and enhancements of its technology alliance with Snowflake , provider of the Data Cloud. Leveraging the latest Privacera Platform 4.0 release, the Privacera-Snowflake partnership enables joint customers to accelerate the migration of their analytical workloads to supported public clouds, maximize the value of their data for data scientists and data analysts, and ensure automated privacy, governance, and compliance across their enterprises.

"With this partnership, we remove the data management burden from enterprises and automate the entire data governance and compliance lifecycle," said Don Bosco Durai, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Privacera. "With new features like Privacera Access Workflows, Privacera and Snowflake customers can now manage customizable data access with a single click. This alleviates manual processes and burdens from administrators, accelerates the on-boarding of new users, and provides access to critical data that today's businesses depend on."

Integration Highlights & Benefits

The Privacera-Snowflake integration enables data management and policy enforcement from a single, centralized location. Policies are translated into specific grant/revoke privileges within Snowflake that can be controlled down to file-, row-, and column-levels, ensuring easy compliance with privacy and industry regulations such as GDPR, LGPD, CCPA and HIPAA. The Privacera Platform provides access audit records from Apache Ranger's central audit store and engines like Apache Kafka, enabling Snowflake users to:

Simplify policy management and enable tag-based policies.

Implement dynamic column masking and access control.

Centralize and publish audit collections to Apache Kafka.

Support Active Directory users/groups.

Ensure delegated policy administration for business groups and data owners.

Integrate with native Snowflake audits for precise access analytics.

Simultaneously join multiple datasets only available through Snowflake roles.

With the addition of Access Workflows in Privacera Platform 4.0, Snowflake users can now request data access for specific projects or assignments based on roles, resources, or applicable tags and/or request access to all applicable data they need with a single request. This reduces manual burdens from administrators, allowing faster on-boarding of new users.

"The integration of Privacera and Snowflake helps accelerate the migration of customers' analytics workloads to Snowflake Data Cloud, alleviating the manual burden of access control administration," Snowflake Security Product Manager, Vikas Jain said. "Together, Snowflake and Privacera enable customers to easily prove compliance with industry regulations like GDPR, CCPA, LGPD and HIPPA."

To learn more about the Privacera-Snowflake partnership or integration, visit our website.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™, Privacera's mission is to empower enterprises building data platforms in the cloud to balance data governance and security with data access, discovery, and analytics. Often described as "Apache Ranger in the Cloud", Privacera provides a centralized data access governance platform that extends Ranger's capabilities beyond traditional Big Data environments to cloud-native services and leading analytics platforms such as AWS, Azure, GCP and Databricks. Privacera enables IT and data platform teams to make as much data as possible available to the business for analytics while ensuring it is used ethically and in compliance with privacy regulations. Privacera offices are located in Fremont, California, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.privacera.com or follow at @privacera.

