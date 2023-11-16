Privacera Honored with Gold Globee at the 13th Annual Globee® Business Award

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the AI and data security governance company founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, has been named a Gold Globee winner at the prestigious 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards. The company was recognized for its Unified Data Security Platform, the only open-standards data security platform available today, which integrates, automates and simplifies sensitive data discovery, protection, access and reporting to accelerate access to data and ensure compliant and responsible use of data for analytical and generative AI use cases.

The 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards honors organizations with exemplary performance across diverse business domains. This prestigious award shines a spotlight on outstanding achievements in areas such as innovation, leadership, and customer service.

"We are honored to be recognized as winners in the esteemed 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO and co-founder at Privacera. "This prestigious award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our passionate team towards addressing the most critical data security, governance and compliance priorities of enterprises. By offering a robust data security platform, we enable organizations to continuously secure and govern their data, including AI applications. This acknowledgment not only validates our ongoing commitment but also serves as a driving force for us to continue innovating and leading in our industry."

President of Globee Awards, San Madan commended the winners, sharing, "Congratulations to this year's Globee® Business Awards winners! From their dedication to their groundbreaking achievements, each one of these distinguished winners have set industry standards. Awardees have demonstrated innovation, leadership, and resilience, exemplifying the best in business. I am looking forward to seeing their future accomplishments!"

A panel of over 500 global industry professionals representing a variety of fields and viewpoints conducted the stringent judging process.

About the Globee Awards
The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

Stay connected with Globee Awards through their weekly Newsletter, YouTube channel, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts to stay up to date with industry trends and upcoming events.

About Privacera
Privacera, based in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas. Delivering trusted and timely access to data consumers, Privacera provides data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data and AI security platform. Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Privacera serves Fortune 500 clients across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities. The company achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status, and partners with and supports leading data sources, including AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance; was named a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist; and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.com.

Privacera's State Of AI and Data Security Governance Survey: Majority of Businesses (57%) Plan to Utilize a Data Security Platform to Secure Generative AI Models

Privacera Announces the General Availability of Its Generative AI Governance Solution Providing a Unified Platform for Data and AI Security

