Privacera Included as a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced it has been included as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2023, for the Data Security Platforms [DSP] and Multicloud database activity monitoring (DAM) categories.

With the emergence of AI applications powered by underlying Large Language Models (LLMs), organizations of any scale are recognizing the increased need for a comprehensive data security and governance strategy. With Privacera's Unified Data Security Platform, these data-driven enterprises can not only securely govern and protect structured and unstructured data assets, but also apply the same secure policies and controls across AI models and diverse LLMs in use. This will help avoid the misuse and leakage of sensitive data fed into AI models and other security threats as a result of those accessible models. The protection and secure governance will consistently apply across all locations that users want to deploy AI models and LLMs, whether it's on-premise, hybrid or within public clouds.

"A comprehensive approach will significantly improve data security governance efforts through increased automation and consistent policy management through an open and proven standard, and allow organizations to fully capitalize on the potential of building new AI-powered experiences, whether it's more efficient internal operations or improved customer engagements, in a fully compliant fashion," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO and co-founder at Privacera.

About Privacera

Privacera, based in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas. Delivering trusted and timely access to data consumers, Privacera provides data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data security platform. Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Privacera serves Fortune 500 clients across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities. The company achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status, and partners with and supports leading data sources, including AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance; was named a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist; and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

