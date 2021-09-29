Privacera Leads as Most Innovative Platform in GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced that it has been named fast mover as an innovative platform for data governance, as evaluated by GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Solutions . The new report underscores the critical need for a data governance platform that helps enterprises balance the data-driven needs of digital transformation programs, while still ensuring data privacy and security; a challenge that becomes increasingly complex with the proliferation of multiple cloud storage and analytics workloads.

Privacera scored top marks for its single view control panel with audit and logging, the ability to support a self-service approach, and automated data classification and data lineage capabilities. To learn more and test drive Privacera's industry's first SaaS data access governance solution register here.

Andrew Brust, GigaOm analyst and author of the report stated, "Because of the rise in attention surrounding global data privacy regulations in recent years, data governance was seen as a mechanism to reduce risk and exposure. However, recently there has been a repositioning of data governance as a value-add, based on the principle that better governed data drives even higher business value."

The GigaOm Radar Report identifies key differentiating features and capabilities for solutions in the sector. It further identifies evaluation metrics--top-line characteristics that help define the impact that a solution may have on an organization. While some competing vendors were also considered 'fast movers' for strategy and pace of innovation, Privacera leads in actual innovation, which is a testament to the company's ongoing momentum and increasing demand for its unified data access platform.

It's clear that the ongoing evolution of digital transformation is forcing enterprises to balance increased data accessibility without compromising security across different data storage and analytics platforms. As a result, managing data access policies across on-prem and cloud requires a unified control panel combined with automated sensitive data classification and integrated data encryption and reporting capabilities.

"Recognizing early on that digital transformation would permeate across all sizes and types of organizations, we've maintained a razor-sharp focus on developing, and providing, solutions that can secure data sharing without compromising data security and privacy at petabyte scale," said Balaji Ganesan, Co-Founder and CEO of Privacera. "We are honored that our unified data access platform was recognized as a data governance leader and credited for enabling centralized policy management and distributed native enforcement."

Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries, and federal/government. Privacera's data access governance solution automates sensitive data discovery and easily manages high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform, PrivaceraCloud, enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance.

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on Twitter or LinkedIn.

