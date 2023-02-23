Privacera Named A "Leader" in 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Report

Recognized as an outperformer for the company's strong focus on data governance

Earns highest marks possible for specialized approaches to data access control and sensitive data automation discovery and cataloging capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announces that it was recently named "Leader" in the category of innovative platform for data governance in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Solutions report. Privacera is among 13 companies participating in the GigaOm report, which assesses vendors and their data governance systems solutions based on 16 criteria and metrics.

For a second year, Privacera earned top marks as Leader around its specialized approaches to data access control because its solution can be flexible between organizations and their data sources. The data security governance innovator has also received the highest rankings for its robust, automated sensitive data discovery and cataloging capabilities, which work to reduce the burden of policy writing.

"Privacera's innovative data governance solutions provide businesses with the tools to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access, ultimately enabling faster innovation and better decision-making," said Balaji Ganesan, Co-Founder, and CEO of Privacera. "We are honored that Privacera was recognized as a data governance leader and acknowledged for providing innovative approaches to data access, automation, and cataloging."

Delegated Data Governance with Finely-Tuned Controls

The new report emphasizes the growing demand for advanced data governance solutions that enable businesses "to reduce time to insight—and action—from data processes, as end users require access to the most current and relevant data to capitalize on crucial business opportunities like cross-selling, upselling, and personalized marketing."

According to the report, expectations related to data security are at an all-time high. Companies must now provide a swift, customized experience to business users who "also expect a degree of control, if not ownership," of their data. Access, coupled with the movement towards more rigorous data privacy and regulatory compliance, render the mastering of delegated data access a strategic imperative.

Andrew Brust, GigaOm analyst and author of the report, stated, "the lengthy history of Privacera's creation of Apache Ranger, which it has updated to encompass modern cloud environs, is a definite benefit of going with its solution. The rapidity—and ease—of deploying PrivaceraCloud and the solution's overall flexibility is another advantage."

Privacera is a universal integrated data security and data access governance offering with two deployment options: a fully managed SaaS offering and a self-managed offering. It enables policy management and access controls implemented directly in data sources via their APIs and plug-ins. The key is its central UI layer, allowing organizations to view and manage policies, data access, security controls, and regulatory compliance from a single screen.

Other capabilities include data domain ownership approaches that work well with the data mesh architecture so that different departments can own and control their data sharing. Sharing takes place via an API or direct UI, enabling users to request data from its owners.

Download the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Solutions report here . Interested in learning more about Privacera's Unified Platform for Data Security and Governance, please watch this demo . To request a live demo, send us a request .

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

