Privacera Named "Leader" in 2024 GigaOm Radar for Data Access Governance Report

Ranked superior in generative AI governance and unlimited unstructured data capability

Earned exceptional marks in scalability, ecosystem integration, and governance centralization

FREMONT, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the AI and data security governance company founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, has been named a "Leader" in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Data Access Governance for the third consecutive year. Privacera earned top marks among the 11 companies featured in this year's GigaOm report, which evaluated the market's top data access governance solutions.

In this year's evaluation, Privacera is recognized as a Leader because of its standout features, notably its ability to natively enforce policies and controls inside source systems and now also provide the same for applications of generative AI.

"Privacera is committed to building the most robust AI and data security governance platform and to simplifying data access and security governance for analytical workloads," said Balaji Ganesan, Co-Founder and CEO of Privacera. "Organizations continue to struggle to maximize value from their data assets. Privacera removes access, security, and privacy bottlenecks, enabling organizations to unleash the power of data responsibly. We're honored to be acknowledged for our efforts and for serving as a pioneer in data security and AI governance."

Unified Data Security and AI Governance Platform

This year's Radar report highlights that most vendors are adopting an innovative stance within the market, prioritizing investments in new features and strategies over refining their existing feature set. This observation underscores the ongoing advancements encompassing applications of generative AI, various aspects of data science, and the present emphasis on managing unstructured data.

"Privacera excels at governing enterprise generative AI systems while facilitating techniques like vector database search and retrieval augmented generation," noted GigaOm analyst and report author Andrew Brust.

Privacera enforces policies within varied databases and data platforms, offering a unified platform for monitoring and discovering sensitive data, a single pane of managing access control rules and logging, and monitoring which users are accessing what data — a robust approach to implementing data security governance. Its noteworthy features include out-of-the-box data classifiers and the seamless deployment of policies to data platforms such as Amazon S3, Snowflake, and Trino. Its latest product, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), ensures the secure issuance of prompts and responses. The PAIG system integrates with libraries and generative AI resources like Amazon Bedrock, OpenAI, and others. It can swiftly identify, in real-time, any policy violations within user prompts or responses generated by models. The system is equipped to enforce various controls, including denying users access to the answers generated by their prompts.

About GigaOm

The GigaOm Radar for Data Access Governance assesses key features, emerging features, and business criteria. Additionally, companies are evaluated for their data discovery, automatic classifications, sensitive data cataloging, policy control enforcement, and auditing and traceability capabilities report, which helps prospective customers find the best fit for their use case and business requirements. It assesses how well data access governance solutions like Privacera are designed to serve specific target markets and deployment models.

About Privacera

Privacera, headquartered in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the visionaries behind Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas. The company delivers trusted and timely access to data consumers, offering data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data and AI security platform . Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Serving Fortune 500 clients across various sectors, including finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities, Privacera holds AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status and collaborates with leading data sources such as AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure, and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance, was a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist, and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.com.

