Privacera Named One Of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes

FREMONT, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the unified data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced it was placed on the list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 by Forbes. This prestigious award, which recognizes companies experiencing major growth while offering an exceptional culture and a fantastic work environment, is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

"This award belongs to every employee in Privacera. We pride ourselves on our industry-changing technology solutions that allow major enterprises to leverage their data responsibly, but equally important to us is creating a workplace culture that makes employees feel valued and empowered," Privacera CEO Balaji Ganesan said. "Data has always shown that innovation at work is driven by employees who feel empowered to make decisions and share their ideas. We are proud to be recognized by Forbes for the work we're doing and look forward to continuing to provide a workplace environment that is inclusive and fulfilling."

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the US, and be founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list, which is available on Forbes' website, recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points.

Privacera continues to rack up awards and recognition. In February 2021, the company was named an Enterprise Tech 30 (ET30) by Wing Ventures. It was recognized as one of an elite set of companies that has "the most potential to tectonically shift how enterprises operate for the better." Privacera was selected from more than 15,000 venture-backed, enterprise technology startups that cannot lobby or submit themselves. Also in 2021, CRN named Privacera to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list. Privacera was later awarded in the Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards in the Top 3 Data and AI Startups category.

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on Twitter or LinkedIn .

