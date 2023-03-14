Privacera Named One Of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes

FREMONT, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced it was placed on the list of America's Best Startup Employers 2023 by Forbes. This prestigious award, which recognizes startup companies experiencing major growth while offering an exceptional culture where employees feel supported and satisfied, is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employer Reputation: Company-specific algorithm-based text analysis extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks

Employee Satisfaction: Measured through employee retention and reviews on the employer brands

Company Growth: Comprehensive evaluations on website traffic, headcount growth rate, and job openings

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes for our workplace for the second year in a row," said Privacera CEO Balaji Ganesan. "At Privacera, we pride ourselves on our industry-changing technology solutions that allow major enterprises to leverage their data responsibly, and equally important is creating a workplace culture that makes employees feel valued and empowered. Together, we've created a positive environment built on open and transparent communication, a flexible and collaborative mindset, and passion for our mission."

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to be headquartered in the US, and employ at least 50 employees, and have been founded between 2013 and 2020. The final list, available on Forbes' website, recognizes the top 500 companies based on over seven million data points. To learn more about Privacera, or see open job opportunities, we encourage you to visit our LinkedIn page.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

